Sweet & Affordable: Valentine’s & Galentine’s Gift Guide

It’s that time of year when love is in the air! Whether it’s friendships or relationships, there are so many ways to bond with a special someone or few. If you want to show love in a gift, but feel overwhelmed by spending a lot of money, let me try to help!

First thing: you need to know who you’re getting a gift for. What would they appreciate?

Secondly, figure out your budget. When I’m on a budget, I head to 5below, target, a dollar store and a nearby thrift store. They have tons of cute little on-theme ideas! In the past, I have found perfect plushies and adorable decorations, and I usually come up with a unique idea on something I can make! For instance, one of my friends loves words of affirmation, loves to be organized and loves to bake. I went to target and found an adorable valentine-themed stationary set. I took a sheet of the stationary paper and wrote her a heartfelt letter and wrapped the set in a Valentine-themed wrapping paper. I also bought a mason jar and made a layered recipe for some decadent brownies with instructions. She loved it and felt like I knew her so well! And these gifts came out to a total of $15!

For another friend, I made a mini gift basket with items from 5 below and the dollar store (the basket was from the dollar store too!). I filled it with on-theme candles, painting supplies, photo frames, a mug, snacks, fuzzy socks and some pink chocolate-covered pretzels that I made. She also loves tea so I bought some teabags for her. This all came out $20 and it was adorable! Even if you don’t have the chance to do something super heartfelt, these gifts are still great.

For an old S.O., I made a memory jar of all of our best memories and put it in a mason jar. I also made him some heart-shaped cookies. He was a big music fan, so I made him a personalized playlist of songs that reminded me of him and bought him socks with different instruments on them. I also planned a chocolate fondue movie night date with an assortment of snacks (pretzels, strawberries, bananas, Oreos, raspberries, etc.). This all came out to $25. He really loved it.

Some other ideas include customized coupon books, planning activities (game night, picnic, spa night), plants, keychains/ charms, mugs, books, vintage jewelry, skincare products, making bracelets/ earrings/ necklaces, etc.

Some reminders: it’s the thought that counts! Don’t stress, your loved ones will appreciate anything that you put time, effort, and thought into.

I hope this Valentine’s you take time for your friends, loved ones and most importantly, yourself. You deserve love too! Take yourself shopping too :)