Sweaters, Spices and Slow Living: How to Fall in Love with Fall

Oh, fall. The season when trees burst into gorgeous colors, the air turns crisp, and pumpkins become the highlight of the season, ranging from drinks to the smell, and takes its rightful place as a staple of fall. While some may dread the changing of the season, the end of summer’s carefree days, others (like me) know that now is the perfect time to romanticize fall to the fullest extent. After all, it’s very difficult to resist the temptation of cozy sweaters, warm drinks, and movies on a chilly night. So, here are some of the best ways to romanticize fall, since it is half the fun!

1. Sweater weather

Fall is the one season where layering up is an art form. Sweater, scarves, boots and cute coats come out of hiding in the back of your closet, transforming even a coffee walk into a fashion runway, if you layer right, of course. There’s just something about walking around with an oversized sweater, jeans and uggs, an outfit that is only really acceptable during fall, as in winter you risk being cold, you are hot in summer and just not in season during spring.

2. Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice

Depending on who you ask, people will have different opinions on pumpkin spice. It may be overhyped, but in the end does that really matter? There’s something almost magical about wrapping your hand around a warm drink, walking around your neighborhood looking at all the trees. It’s almost like holding a little piece of fall in a cup, a must when it comes to fall.

3. Golden Skies and Sunsets

Fall sunsets hit differently. The golden glow that makes everything looked like it’s dipped in honey, makes even mundane tasks like running errands or walking your dog feel extra special. The skies has streaks of pink, orange, and sometimes even purple to watch as the sun dips behind the colorful trees. The type of sunset that requires a photo or even just a moment to bask in the warm sun before the night hits is a luxury that we get to experience almost every day.

4. Leaf Peeping and Long Walks

Nothing says romanticizing fall quite like taking long walks through the forest or parks as the leaves change around you. Even if you aren’t typically the hiking type, fall has a way of just begging you to take a walk outside, just to soak in the beauty. Picture this: crunchy leaves beneath your shoes, cool air on your cheeks, and the sound of birds as the world settles into its cozy, pre winter quiet.

Romanticizing fall isn’t just about the cozy sweaters or lattes (they do help though!), but rather embracing the unique charm of fall, slowing down and finding joy in the small things. Whether it’s golden afternoons, chilly mornings or just enjoying a pumpkin spice latte, fall is the perfect time to pause and let life feel a little more magical. So, throw on that cozy sweater, grab a warm drink, and step into the wonder that is fall.

After all, life is slightly more fun and cozier when you remember to embrace yourself and look at it through a fall-tinted lens.