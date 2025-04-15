The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With spring break wrapping up for most colleges and universities, it is only fitting that the next trip ideas start coming out of the group chat. Below are a list of places to travel this summer! Whether you are interested in hanging out with your friends or have a family reunion to plan, these locations are ideal for any group you may be traveling with next season.

1. Naples, Florida

If you are looking for a beach town to chill out and relax this summer, Naples is the place to be. While any sandy beach will do, the ambiance of the Gulf Coast in conjunction with the surplus of excursions available makes for a great place to plan a trip. Some ideas for an adventure include parasailing, jet skiing, boat tours and biking. You’re sure to find a wide range of activities to do and will have no trouble filling your time with some fun in the sun.

2. Los Angeles, California

One of my favorite places that I have visited is L.A. The city is full of beautiful history and there is so much to see! From the Hollywood Walk of Fame to Santa Monica Pier there is so much culture ingrained into this place. I definitely recommend stopping by the Hollywood sign at some point during your stay to get all the movie star feels. Consider taking a bus tour down Hollywood Boulevard, too, as there is so much to cover. Pop into the Beachwood Cafe and sip some coffee if you are looking for a trendy spot to grab a bite to eat. There is no shortage of things to see and you won’t regret your time out on the west coast. Looks like it’s time to hop off a plane at L.A.X.!

3. Chicago, Illinois

Maybe I am a little biased (okay maybe a lot) but the Chicago summer vibes are simply unmatched. Talk to any Chicagoan and you will come to find that it is almost everyone’s favorite time to call themselves a resident of the Midwest’s biggest city. The transportation system is second to none and can take you wherever you need to go. On top of that you get both the Chicago River AND Lake Michigan for all of your water adventures. We’ve got beaches and boats, small shops and tall buildings. Chicago has a little something for everyone and will always hold a special place in my heart.

I hope you are able to find some time to unwind and relax this summer. Cool off from school or work and treat yourself to a vacation to help yourself recharge. Take a trip to these vacation destinations and spend some time out under the sun. Happily planning and safe travels!