Summer Glam: 1960s- Inspired Outfit Ideas for Rauw Alejandro’s ‘Cosa Nuestra’ Tour

Heard the news? Rauw Alejandro is going on tour. Rauw is a Puerto Rican Latin singer visiting Chicago’s United Center Friday, May 9th and Saturday, May 10th. The ‘Dress Code’ for his concert is officially 1960s evening gowns. Here are 6 1960s-inspired outfit ideas perfect for Rauw Alejandro’s ‘Cosa Nuestra’ tour. If you want a more bold, sexy, chic, luxury style, go check out “5 Bold Going-Out Outfits That Are Sure to Turn Heads” by Jennifer Tecorralco (me). Either before or after you read the remainder of my article, though, I highly recommend you listen to a song from Rauw Alejandro’s Cosa Nuestra album, ‘Khé?’ by Rauw Alejandro and Romeo Santos.

1. Embellished Gown DRess + off the shoulder fur coat + white gloves (Marilyn Monroe Inspired)

I’m obsessed with this outfit. This outfit is inspired by the one and only Madilyn Monroe. This outfit was worn by Marilyn to the “How to Marry a Millionaire premiere in 1953“. This outfit gives off 60s luxury and glamour. The embellished gown dress adds a bold and chic element while the faux fur coat adds elegance, perfect with a nude or clear pair of heels.

Touchstone Pictures

2. backless embellished halter mini dress + fur hand fan + DIAMOND gloves

This outfit gives off classic old Hollywood glam, with vintage luxury. The perfect combination for 1960s inspired outfits. The backless embellished halter mini dress adds a bold and chic element while the fur hand fan and diamond gloves add elegance. Pair this outfit with silver, gold, or champagne stiletto heels.

Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

3. Rhinestone see-tHROUGH dress + ostrich FEATHER CRYSTAL HEADBAND

The rhinestone see-through dress is sleek and chic. It has a sexy vibe with the sparkle adding something luxurious while the ostrich feather crystal headband elevates the outfit into old Hollywood glam. Pair this outfit with crystal-embellished heels, clear or nude heels.

Warner Bros

4. Gold Lamé Dress + Fascinator with Feather Hat (Marilyn Monroe Inspired)

I’m obsessed with this outfit. This outfit is inspired by the one and only Madilyn Monroe. This outfit was worn by Marilyn to the 1953 Academy Awards. A shimmering gold lamé sheath dress is one of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic styles. The gold tone immediately brings to mind the lavishness of old Hollywood style. The Fascinator with Feather Hat was an iconic accessory in the 1960s. Pair this outfit with gold stilettos or statement metallic heels.

Paramount Pictures

5. Rhinestone fringe mini dress + diamond Gloves + Crystal-Embellished handbag

By combining a rhinestone fringe mini dress, diamond gloves, and a crystal-embellished handbag, you’re setting yourself up for an unforgettable entrance. Stunning and chic outfit, perfect for Rauw Alejandro’s ‘Cosa Nuestra’ tour. Pair this outfit with strappy metallic heels.

Warner Bros. Pictures

6. rhinestone fringe mini dress +Faux Fur Coat+ Fox Fur Headband

The rhinestone fridge mini dress is sleek and chic. It has a sexy vibe with the sparkle adding a luxurious feel. The faux fur coat and fox fur headband elevates the outfit into an old Hollywood glam. Pair this outfit with crystal-embellished heels, clear or nude heels and a pair of diamond hoop earnings.