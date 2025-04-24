Summer Fashion Trends That You Will See Me Style This Summer

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

As temperatures begin to rise and the sun begins to shine, I find myself getting more and more into the spirit of summer. Seeing some of my favorite influencers post their recent summer hauls has inspired me to search my Pinterest feed for some standout pieces. My vision consists of bright colors, fun patterns and matching sets. And to my luck, I have found plenty of summer fashion trends that I have already added to my shopping cart. Here are five fashion trends that I will be wearing this summer!

1. Denim vests

Denim vests have flooded my for you page since the beginning of the year. Often styled with tiered skirts, flowy dresses and even jeans, this type of vest is the perfect versatile piece for the warm summer months. I recently found my denim vest at J.Crew and it was truly the find of a lifetime. Not to mention, it was on sale! I have a country concert to attend at the start of summer, so you will most definitely see me rocking my new vest with a pair of cowgirl boots!

Lindsay Thompson / Her Campus

2. upscale athleisure pieces

While on campus, I have seen plenty of girls wearing matching two-piece athleisure sets and it’s safe to say that I am obsessed! Matching sets can elevate any look, no matter how comfy or casual. I love pairing matching color tanks and biker shorts together to create the perfect “sporty” look. Not to mention, an outfit like this goes great with tennis shoes, so you won’t experience any discomfort throughout the day. I love wearing outfits like these during my hot girl walks!

3. Knitted crotchet Tops

After purchasing a knit top last summer, I knew the trend would find its way back this year. Luckily, I was right! These loose-fitting tops are usually paired with a basic tank, a pair of denim shorts and casual sandals. To me, this outfit screams summer! Not only do knit tops act as fashionable tops, but they also work great as a swimsuit cover-up! I own a cream-colored knit top, but I am sure that one with colors or patterns would be just as cute.

Anna Schultz / Her Campus

4. denim short overalls

I have been styling denim overalls since elementary school, and I just can’t seem to let this trend go! They are not only functional but ideal for throwing a quick and simple outfit together. In the summer, I normally pair my denim short overalls with a white tank and my Birkenstocks. This outfit is simple but a good staple to have! Call me an outfit repeater, but this is one of my favorite looks of the summer.

Cameron Smith / Her Campus

5. short sleeve cardigans

A pastel short-sleeve cardigan in the summertime with a white cami underneath? Chef’s kiss! I love seeing this outfit styled on Instagram, as you can pair it with linen pants, shorts, jeans and even a sporty skirt. Not only does this add a classy flair to your outfit, but it makes you look more put-together. I would totally wear this outfit to a summer internship or job interview to score fashion points with the interviewer!