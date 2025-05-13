Struggling With Your Internship Search? My Personal Guide To Landing An Internship This Summer

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Who else feels personally victimized by the “I’m excited to announce” LinkedIn posts? If you are feeling overwhelmed during internship search season, I can assure you that you are not alone. The pressures of finishing the school year strong and finding a summer internship can be incredibly stressful for anyone. While I haven’t locked down a summer internship yet, I have navigated this incredibly strenuous process over the past few months. Luckily, we are all in this together. Here is my personal guide to helping you land an internship this summer!

Reformat your resume

I know this is probably the first thing you hear when you are rejected from an internship or job interview. What did your resume look like? What was on your resume? What format did you use? While these repetitive comments can feel frustrating, they can truly help to guide you in the right direction. The University of Illinois Career Center has a tasteful, simple resume template that is guaranteed to get you an interview. Since updating my resume, I have received the opportunity to interview for every internship that I applied for. Your resume speaks volumes about you and your experience. Be sure to highlight your expertise and use key words from the job description to separate yourself from other candidates!

Personalize your cover letter

When internship applications ask for a cover letter, make the most of it! Cover letters give employers a chance to get to know you on more of a personal level. It’s important to sound professional, but avoid sounding robotic. Your cover letter should easily flow together, almost as if it’s a conversational piece. It’s also important to customize your cover letter to the company or department that you are applying to. If employers see a general or basic cover letter template, you are less likely to land the internship. Research the company, learn more about the job title, and summarize the job description to give your cover letter that certain edge.

Take advantage of emails

Emails are the first indicator of your professional behavior in the workplace. Take into consideration that you are emailing a potential employer, not a classmate. You want to present yourself in a positive light. Sending an email with typos or grammatical errors can make an employer second-guess their decision. Take your time and be sincere! Be sure to send a follow-up/thank you email following an interview, whether in person or online. A simple thank you can go a long way, especially if other candidates don’t send one!

Dress to impress

Walking into an interview wearing a power suit is key to feeling both powerful and confident as an internship candidate. It’s far better to overdress than underdress for an interview, as you don’t want to seem as if you are overly confident that you will get the job. Even if you have a virtual interview, be sure to dress head to toe in your favorite suit. Your professional outfit will shine through in your interview and is sure to impress your interviewer. Everyone loves a girl boss!