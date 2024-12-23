Starting Strong- Positive And Realistic Goals This New Years

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

It’s the time of year when people are reflecting on their past resolutions with mixtures of pride and embarrassment. It’s tempting to look at the future and plan to be motivated, hardworking, and consistent with your goals, but being overly ambitious can quickly lead to self-doubt and tearing up your resolutions list in February. It’s important to start the year off with healthy goals, but making sure they are realistic and achievable will help you stick to them throughout the new year. Here are some resolution ideas to help you make the most of next year.

Meal Planning

Having a healthy diet helps you feel more awake and makes it easier to focus during the day. Eating well throughout the week can be challenging, so setting up a weekly meal plan can help you balance your meals. You don’t have to eat the same thing every day, but giving yourself the guidelines to eat meals with more protein or vegetables can help remind you to have a balanced diet. This includes saving room in your plan for the occasional treat. If you already have a mealplan, this can be an opportunity to revise it based on the previous year. This structure can make mealtime less confusing and limit the amount of time you spend thinking about what you want to eat.

Exercising

Another way to stay energized and productive throughout the day is to have a consistent workout routine. Gyms love to advertise around December and January because this is usually when people start thinking about dieting or exercising, but you don’t necessarily need a gym membership to stay active. Scheduling days throughout the week to go for runs or jog up and down the stairs before class can help you feel more alert.

Getting Involved

Joining clubs or activities outside of class is necessary to be well-rounded and successful on campus. It can be intimidating to join new events, but pushing yourself to stay active in an RSO you joined the previous year or to attend a welcome meeting for an RSO you’re interested in will help you feel more involved in campus life. They can also give you experience with majors or minors you might not have known you would be interested in. Applying for research opportunities is a great way to be involved with your major or a major of interest.

There are so many ways to set yourself up for a successful new year. Whether you want to focus on wellness or your academic life, there are goals you can set to keep you motivated. Sticking to resolutions is never easy, but it’s okay to recognize mistakes as long as you push yourself to get back on track. It’s time to study hard, enjoy your break, and tackle the new semester head-on. Good luck!