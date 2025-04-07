Spring Through a Child’s Eyes: Rediscovering Joy in Simple Things

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The season of spring arrives quietly, yet it changes everything. The world shakes off its winter slumber, and suddenly, the days are just a bit longer, the air softer and the possibilities brighter. Flowers bloom overnight, trees stretch their branches toward the sun, and birds chirp melodies that have been patiently waiting to be heard.

For kids, spring isn’t just a shift in seasons, but rather an invitation to explore, to play, to marvel at the magic of the world waking up again. As adults, and particularly college students, we tend to miss the details. We rush through our days, consumed by responsibilities, barely noticing the transformation around us. But, if we slowed down, as we once did before we grew up, we could truly appreciate spring in the best way-through the eyes of a child.

Magic of Small Moments

To a child, the first warm day isn’t just a change in weather, it’s a reason to play outside, as if it’s the first time. They don’t just notice the flowers blooming–they stop to touch them, breathe in their scent, and pick a few, offering them as precious gifts.

It may seem corny, but to them, a puddle after it rains isn’t something to avoid, rather an adventure waiting to happen. A ladybug landing on their arm isn’t just an insect, but a tiny friend, a piece of magic resting in their hands. Children see the world with wide eyes and open hearts, finding joy in places we’ve long forgotten to look.

Lessons to Keep With Us

One of the greatest lessons we can learn from little ones is how to be present. They don’t check their phones when the sun starts setting in pink and gold, they simply stare in awe. They don’t rush past the first butterfly of the season rushing to class, but they follow it, giggling as it flutters just out of reach. They don’t walk past the blooming flowers without stopping to pick one, literally “stopping to smell the roses”.

Somewhere along the way, we lost that ability to slow down, notice, and find happiness in the smallest of things. But spring offers us a second chance, a reminder that joy isn’t something we need to chase. It’s already here, tucked into the moments we often overlook.

Relearning Wonder

Maybe this spring, we can let ourselves be kids again, even for a little. Maybe it means taking an extra moment to go on a walk without our phones. Maybe it’s letting ourselves get caught in the rain without worrying about our clothes or hair. Maybe it’s making a wish on a dandelion, just for fun.

The beauty of spring is not just in its flowers, its warmth, or its bright blue skies-it’s in the way it reminds us to feel alive again. In the way it encourages us to see the world the way we once did, before life became busy, before we started measuring time in tasks rather than in moments.

If there’s one thing that I’ve learned since my time at college, it’s that the most beautiful things in life are the simple ones: the scent of fresh blossoms in the air, sunshine on our skin after a long winter and hearing birds chirp in the morning. And if we let it, spring can teach us to cherish them all over again.