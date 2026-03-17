Spring Refresh: Essentials to Feeling and Looking Your Best

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring is upon us, which means I am in desperate need of a spring refresh. Not only is this a great way to reward myself for all my hard work this semester, but it also gives me a much-needed confidence boost. I always look forward to these “maintenance” appointments back home, which allow me to relax and enhance my natural beauty. Keep in mind, these self-care rituals do not have to be crazy expensive! I never pay to get my nails or eyelashes done; I do them myself at home to save some extra money! Beauty services don’t have to break the bank, ladies!

My first step to feeling refreshed for spring is a hair appointment at my local salon back home. I love getting to chat with my hairdresser and treat myself to a service that not only makes me look beautiful, but also makes me feel good about myself. Since I am a college student, I always opt for balayage so I can go 4 to 6 months without needing to book another appointment. My hairdresser knocks it out of the park EVERY. SINGLE. TIME. I love going a little brighter and blonder during spring break so I am ready to welcome the warm weather (whenever it finally decides to come along). My hair always feels so healthy and lightweight after each appointment, which keeps me coming back!

I also always book an appointment with my esthetician to get my eyebrows looking their best! I try to get a tint and wax every few months just to ensure my eyebrows look uniform, but being a busy college student, that doesn’t always happen. This is such a quick and inexpensive way to save you some extra time each morning! I love that I don’t have to spend as much time filling in my eyebrows and can use that spare time to get a few extra minutes of sleep instead. Truly a total game-changer and worth trying if you haven’t already!

A new wardrobe is simply a must. I always try to make a trip to Chicago or Oakbrook whenever the temperature rises above 60 degrees and treat myself to some new basics for the warmer months. Right now, I am really into pastels and embracing my “girly” side, so I hope that the mall will have exactly what I’m looking for! Athletic dresses are one of my current favorites and are perfect for my busy lifestyle, where some days I go from class, to work and to a meeting later in the day. I also love walking around and window shopping even if I don’t seem to find anything I love. Clothing can be expensive, but retail therapy is priceless in my mind!