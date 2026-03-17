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Illinois | Style > Beauty

Spring Refresh: Essentials to Feeling and Looking Your Best

Calli Kraft Student Contributor, University of Illinois - Urbana-Champaign
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring is upon us, which means I am in desperate need of a spring refresh. Not only is this a great way to reward myself for all my hard work this semester, but it also gives me a much-needed confidence boost. I always look forward to these “maintenance” appointments back home, which allow me to relax and enhance my natural beauty. Keep in mind, these self-care rituals do not have to be crazy expensive! I never pay to get my nails or eyelashes done; I do them myself at home to save some extra money! Beauty services don’t have to break the bank, ladies!

Woman in Loungewear
Photo by Sarah Pflug from Burst/Shopify

My first step to feeling refreshed for spring is a hair appointment at my local salon back home. I love getting to chat with my hairdresser and treat myself to a service that not only makes me look beautiful, but also makes me feel good about myself. Since I am a college student, I always opt for balayage so I can go 4 to 6 months without needing to book another appointment. My hairdresser knocks it out of the park EVERY. SINGLE. TIME. I love going a little brighter and blonder during spring break so I am ready to welcome the warm weather (whenever it finally decides to come along). My hair always feels so healthy and lightweight after each appointment, which keeps me coming back!

hair accessories on a white background
Photo by element5digital from Unsplash

I also always book an appointment with my esthetician to get my eyebrows looking their best! I try to get a tint and wax every few months just to ensure my eyebrows look uniform, but being a busy college student, that doesn’t always happen. This is such a quick and inexpensive way to save you some extra time each morning! I love that I don’t have to spend as much time filling in my eyebrows and can use that spare time to get a few extra minutes of sleep instead. Truly a total game-changer and worth trying if you haven’t already! 

At Home Spa Day Hero?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp&dpr=4
Photo by Pavel Danilyuk from Pexels

A new wardrobe is simply a must. I always try to make a trip to Chicago or Oakbrook whenever the temperature rises above 60 degrees and treat myself to some new basics for the warmer months. Right now, I am really into pastels and embracing my “girly” side, so I hope that the mall will have exactly what I’m looking for! Athletic dresses are one of my current favorites and are perfect for my busy lifestyle, where some days I go from class, to work and to a meeting later in the day. I also love walking around and window shopping even if I don’t seem to find anything I love. Clothing can be expensive, but retail therapy is priceless in my mind!

close-up of US one dollar bill
Pixaby/Pexels
Calli Kraft

Illinois '27

Hi girls! I'm Calli Kraft, a Junior in Advertising here at the University of Illinois. I am also co-president of the Her Campus Illinois Chapter. Aside from my leadership role, I have been an active member of the editorial team since the beginning of my freshman year. HC Illinois has provided me with a fun, creative outlet that allows me to fulfill my passion for writing!