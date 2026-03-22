Spring Minimalism: Aesthetic, or just Affordable?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring is just around the corner, and with the new drama series about Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, everyone is embracing “quiet luxury” again. A fashion aesthetic centered on understated wealth, with neutral colors and little to no branding.

This aesthetic is often associated with the wardrobe of ultra-wealthy people, suggesting that true sophistication does not need to announce itself, and the key to a timeless wardrobe is to invest in a handful of basics. Yet the rise of this restrained style raises an important question: in an era marked by rising costs of living and economic instability, is minimalism a stylistic choice, or has our financial reality reshaped the way we dress?

Investing in a few quality basics is a great idea for elevating your wardrobe. Capsule wardrobes can combat overconsumption, and there is something to be said about the timeless elegance of blue jeans and a white shirt. But the question is whether the minimalism trend is truly about loving the look, or if having a few basic pieces just costs less.

Many recent economic reports show that U.S consumers have significantly reduced their spending in the last year. This frugal attitude has extended from clothes to automobiles, food and other essential items. This slowdown in spending is likely attributed to factors such as uncertainty in trade policy, astronomical costs of living and other things that have decreased consumer confidence. In other words, minimalism might be more than just a timeless style. It may also be an indicator of a recession.

The extreme minimalism is not just for clothing, it is also shining through in home décor, holidays and even restaurants. You may have seen jokes online about “millennial gray” or “sad beige” in reference to neutral toned decorating. The modern décor is dominated by a muted color palette. People used to have patterned wallpaper, yellow kitchens and (sometimes) overstated decorations. Now we have traded it in for simplicity. Restaurant chains are following this as well, adopting gray tones to convey a more “sophisticated” and “upscale” look.

The disappearance of color in our lives, whether through fashion or something else, may be reflecting the emotional tone of the world we are living in. It is controlled, quiet and a little melancholic.

Trends often reveal more about society than we typically notice. As spending slows down and uncertainty grows, restraint has become fashionable. The rise of minimalism suggests a cultural shift towards restraint, which is shaped just as much by financial caution as it is by aesthetic taste. If our design preferences can reflect our emotions, the world’s growing preference for beige and gray may tell us something else. It is important to wonder if the world is losing its color, or if in a quieter way, we are losing ours, too.