Spring Into Fitness: Tips on How to Get Started on Your Health Journey 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring is finally just around the corner, which means new beginnings are coming! I feel like for every new season, I just want a complete refresh where I try to work on becoming the best version of myself. So, for this new season, I really am trying to work on my health journey. Here’s what I’d recommend to get started if you want to join too!

First, I think what’s most important is to establish a clear goal. Starting off by creating manageable goals helps you create more goals and routines within that category. Like for myself, I wanted to be more active in the gym. So I made a schedule for myself to go a certain amount of times throughout the week, and then set goals of how many steps a day I wanted. By creating the initial goal, I helped myself visualize and create what I wanted my entire plan to be. It’s also important that within these goals. To do that, you have to make sure they’re achievable for you. Otherwise, you won’t want to stick with them.

Then, when we start this journey, we have to make sure we start out simple. When I used to try to start a goal, I’d go immediately into something like I need to run five miles on day 1. And after 3 days, I would dread doing it because my body wasn’t used to it. Then, of course, I would abandon the goal. So that’s why you have to start out with something simple at the beginning to get your body accustomed to the goal. After a while, you can increase the intensity of whatever you’re doing.

To continue this journey, we must also put our attention on our nutrition and hydration. As much as I would love to eat my Buldak ramen every day, it’s not realistic for my goals or my health if I want to achieve everything I set to accomplish. Nutrition and hydration are key to health, even if you’re not trying to work out or anything like that. Nutrition and hydration help us with our skin and energy. It’s essential for everyday. Personally, I try to prioritize drinking a lot of water and eating extra protein to help with accomplishing my gym goals.

Lastly, throughout this whole process, give yourself grace and make sure to get rest! To do this journey, it takes a lot of dedication and work. It can be easy to burn yourself out if you’re doing too much too quick, so rest is needed. Giving yourself grace allows you to have more success as well.

Hopefully, this was helpful in giving you tips on starting your health journey. Everyone has their own path and tips, but these are just some things I thought that helped mine!