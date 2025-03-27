The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The weather is finally getting warmer and spring is nearly here. Spring is my favorite season and I am unbelievably excited for March 20th to hit so I can feel it in full effect. Since I absolutely love spring, I thought it would only be fitting to share all of my personal current favorites I associate with the season. So, without further ado, here are five fun ways to channel that energy and spring into the season.

Fun sneakers

While we are in the process of changing seasons, it’s important to have a good go-to shoe. Not to say that you need to go out and buy a much of new shoes, but it is always nice to have a staple option that can be paired with almost anything. Some brand recommendations from my friends include: New Balance, Reebok, Adidas, and Nike!

Laneige Lip Balm

Even though we may no longer be in the thick of midwest winter, it is still important to keep your lips hydrated and supple. Laneige has an amazing glowy balm that is sure to keep your lips shing all spring long. My favorite is in the shade Berry as it has a slight pink tint that can help complete any natural makeup look.

Flowers

Peonies and white roses are my current favorite flower combination. The two paired together are the most beautiful base to build a bouquet. This duo screams springtime and looks nice in both a vase or planted pot. My runner-up for flowers are blue hydrangeas as they are just so elegant and gorgeous. Take a trip to your local flower shop and start a garden to get your flower fix.

A Good Book

April showers bring May flowers and if there is one thing that spring is consistent at, it’s the constant rain storms. What better way to spend those rainy days at home then curled up with a book to keep you occupied. Right now, I am reading Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear. While I am only a couple chapters in, it’s a wonderful self-help book that encourages the reader to establish habits that allow them to flourish. Currently, 10/10 recommend- final updates coming soon.

Linen pants

With spring break on the horizon and sandy beaches in sight, linen pants are a game-changer for the girls. You can dress them up or down and wear them for almost anything. I love to get them in a basic, neutral color like white to get the most wear out them so that I have more options that fit for tops. Linen pants are the hidden gem of springtime fashion. They’re stylish, affordable, and so versatile- what more could you need?