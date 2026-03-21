Spring Date Ideas That Will Make You Feel Like You’re in a Rom-Com

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Between foggy nights, humid days and rainy afternoons, UIUC’s weather is currently all over the place, a sign of spring. For those of you with partners, I’m sure you’re eager to finally do something fun that doesn’t involve staying inside; I, as well, have begun thinking about spring dates. There’s the obvious: picnics, farmers markets, anything outdoorsy, all of which are lovely, but these can get repetitive or may not be weather-appropriate. So here are some dates that I have been on and plan to do that might spark some interest.

Hammock dates are a counterpart to picnic dates, but they involve a little bit more work. If you don’t own one, you can buy them from Target, Home Depot or most major stores that sell house goods. I like this idea because if you like to be close to your partner, you can easily sit together on a comfy hammock. There are also plenty of trees at the University of Illinois to set up camp. This is a perfect opportunity to have fun conversations, read a book, or even nap because you can enjoy the outdoors without sitting on the ground. I used to bring hammocks to the park with my sister, and we always had so much fun.

Another outdoorsy activity can be visiting Japan House, located in Urbana near the College of Veterinary Medicine. They have gorgeous gardens that you can explore, and sometimes there are events hosted inside the actual building. Japan House is also connected to the U of I Arboretum and other gardens, so you and your partner can enjoy walking through the field, looking at flowers, or sitting on benches. I’ve been here numerous times, usually to take my friend’s dog to run around and burn some energy, so I can safely say that this place is perfect for pictures, picnics and even hammocking. My favorite part is the bridge over the pond because you can see koi and little turtles swimming! Japan House is overall one of the prettiest places on campus for a simple but beautiful date location.

As spring is unpredictable, I’ll start with indoor cooking classes at the ARC. I stumbled upon this during a workout, and I think this is an adorable idea for chefs and non-chefs alike. The schedule is available via the ARC website, but you need to sign up by 5pm on the Friday before. I have yet to try this, but seeing as my boyfriend can’t cook, I might have to go soon…

Finally, one of my favorite dates is rollerskating, found at the Skateland in Savoy. I’ve never been here, but I love rollerskating at home. The music, the lights, the whole experience of rollerskating is super fun, and it’s surprisingly easy once you manage to balance. My mom would go rollerskating in the 80s, so this is a tried-and-true way to incorporate romance and fun into your relationship.

Paramount Pictures

I’m sure there are many more spring-themed dates, but these are just some that I have experience with. But you don’t have to have a significant other to plan a date – you can do self-dates or even go with friends. So happy dating, or self-loving, and go enjoy the sunshine!