Spooky Comfort- Embracing October In Your Dorm

We are starting to slide into October and, despite the warm weather, the trees have started to turn colors. It can be challenging to make campus life feel festive, especially with little free time and a tiny dorm room. Luckily, there are still plenty of ways to do just that.

D.I.Y Decor

Making your dorm room feel like home can be a challenge. Though wax candles might not be an option, there are many other ways to have cozy mood lighting. Fairy lights can provide a nice compromise between lights on and off if you or your roommate like staying up late. They require a bit of effort to put up, but if you have a stepstool or are willing to do some parkour, they are definitely worth having- just make sure you don’t fall. Light up diffusers also emit a soft glow and act as a nightlight if you don’t like sleeping in complete darkness. They are a great multipurpose decoration that can mask a musty smelling dorm room. Using peppermint oil might even help ward off pests if you have noticed a few sneaking in.

Seasonal Snacks

One of the best parts of fall are the comforting snacks that start showing up in stores. Cinnamon, pumpkin and apple are some of my favorite flavors and fall doesn’t feel complete without enjoying them. There are many ways to find affordable seasonal snacks on campus. ISRs InfiniTEA offers a variety of warm drinks that are accessible to student with meal plans. If you have dining dollars, you can stop for a drink- there are always students coming in and out. Many stores on Green Street sell Halloween candy if you are looking to get into the spirit and have a sweet tooth.

Staying Snug

While the weather is starting to cool down, finding ways to keep warm is essential. Stocking up on layered clothes and blankets will make the icy wind more bearable. Light jackets, cardigans and sweaters are best for when it’s cold in the mornings but warmer in the afternoon. Blankets scarves are one of my favorite fall accessories for curling up in during class. Having extra blankets in your dorm is especially helpful for cold nights after walking around campus. Heated blankets are allowed in some dorms too for when fall fades into winter.

Autumn Activities

UIUC offers many relaxing fall activities and ways to embrace the Halloween spirit. The October Lovers Club hosts activities during the month of October and has a variety of options, such as apple picking and corn mazes. There are also a variety of gardens that are beautiful when the trees start changing colors. The U of I Arboretum and Japan House have plenty of trees that turn red and gold during the fall and can be relaxing to walk through on weekends as a break from a busy schedule.

While welcoming the fall season means leaving behind summer weather, it still has its unique benefits to campus life. Walking to classes in thick hoodies surrounded by falling leaves can be just as enjoyable and a nice change, like switching from iced to hot coffee. Stepping back to enjoy the season is important as coursework gets heavier and we move deeper into the year, taking each fall morning one at a time.