Social Media’s Effect on Skincare: What Products Should You Really Be Using?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

TikTok, Instagram and other social media platforms constantly flood our feeds with celebrities and influencers trying to persuade us to buy all kinds of beauty products that will “transform our skin” or give us that “clean girl” or “glass skin” look. The thing is, not everyone’s skin is the same, or will respond to the same products. Additionally, these people are often paid to advertise a certain product, even if they themselves don’t actually think it works or use it. Not everything we see online is real.

Megan Charles / Her Campus Media

Know your skin type

Identifying which products to use starts with one simple step – knowing your skin type. One easy way to find out is to wash your face and wait around an hour. If your skin feels tight and dry, you probably have dry skin. If you feel oil has accumulated on your face, you probably have oily skin, if it feels normal (not too oily, not too dry) you most likely have normal skin, and if it feels dry and tight in some areas but oily in others, you probably have combination skin. I used to use products not designed for my skin type and it counteracted any benefits that the product claimed to deliver. For example, I have dry skin, but was experiencing clogged pores and acne, so I started using drying agents like salicylic acid. However, salicylic acid is designed for people with oily or combination skin, so when I started using it, my skin was creating more oil to counteract the product that was drying it out. This excess oil was what was causing my acne and clogged pores. Products that aren’t designed for your skin type can actually make your skin worse. I thought that if I kept using acne products, then my skin would improve, but I was using the wrong ingredients for my dry skin. When I stopped using acne products and tried only using thick moisturizers, within weeks, my acne was gone. My pores were significantly less clogged, and I stopped getting new pimples. A simple test of your skin type can help determine which products you should be using.

Less is more

It can be tempting to buy products for aesthetic packaging, trendiness, scent, or celebrity endorsements, but our skin doesn’t need as many products as we think it does. Additionally, a lot of popular products are overly pricy and contain harsh fragrances that can irritate our skin. Sticking to natural or dermatologist-approved ingredients can save your money, and do wonders for your skin. A cleanser, daily moisturizer and sunscreen are all most people really need. Sometimes, too many products can harm your skin barrier or create unnecessary skin issues.

don’t compare yourself

It can be easy to compare ourselves with others online who seemingly have flawless, airbrushed skin with no pores or blemishes. The truth is that nobody has perfect skin, and everyone’s skin is textured to some extent. Online, lots of people edit their photos and videos to make it seem like their skin is completely flawless, but it is important to know that this is not reality. So next time you catch yourself wanting to buy a new product because an influencer with seemingly “perfect” skin is recommending it, check your skin type, remember that less is more and recognize that not everything online is actually reality.