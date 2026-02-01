Snowed In-Staying Motivated

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Going outside feels like a daunting task when the streets are icy and the wind chill is below zero. Staying indoors as much as possible is the safest choice, but it’s hard not to get restless in the same environment. If you are starting to get cabin fever, your mood and motivation can plummet. However, you can set up your space to keep yourself stimulated and increase your productivity while avoiding freezing weather.

Movement

Finding ways to stay active when you can’t go outside can help you be more focused when studying and feel less lethargic. At-home workouts can help be a great alternative to the gym if you want to keep your resolution going without making the trek outside. This can include having a set of weights, following yoga videos, or even using sleeve weights for a little extra strength training during the day. Any of these helps get you up and moving when you might otherwise be sitting at your desk for hours on end. Changing your environment can also be useful when you’re under-stimulated and can’t concentrate. If you have been sitting at a desk for too long, switching to the floor for a stretch break to clear your mind can help you refocus on your task. You can also move rooms if you have a living room or kitchen counter. If you are studying for an exam that will take place outside of your classroom, studying in a variety of spaces often helps with memory retention and learning comprehension.

Mood and Wellness

Low temperatures can have a negative impact on physical and mental wellness. It is very important to maintain self-care, especially as midterms creep closer. Dressing in layers to stay as warm as possible and having a healthy eating and sleep schedule can strengthen your immune system. Illness often spreads around this time and makes studying miserable or completely impossible. Remember to drink water, but hot tea can also be a great alternative if you are cold, while still being very hydrating. Self-care is crucial- it’s easy to become unmotivated and drained when it gets dark early, and work doesn’t stop, so make sure to take a minute to pause and breathe when you can.

Winter is one of the most difficult seasons to get through. The wind chill and snow-covered streets make it so enticing to just go back to sleep, but courses demand waking up at 8 am and trudging through slush to get to class. Now it’s more important than ever to be kind to yourself and others, so prioritize health and wellness. You can get through anything; your friends and peers believe in you!