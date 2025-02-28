Skin Care Products I Can’t Live Without & My Routine for Hydrated and Clear Skin

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I don’t know about you, but when I first meet someone, I notice their skin. Others will say eyes or smile, I notice skin. I’ve been this way because ever since I was young and I have always prioritized my skincare and skin health. Over the years, I have changed my routine a few times and currently, I am on the common skincare routine that I see all over my TikTok and Instagram. My routine involves washing my face at night with a daily cleanser, using toner, a refreshing aloe face mist, serum, moisturizer, and sunscreen. This routine has a few different variations but the routine is always the same.

I have noticed that this has done wonders for my skin. My skin barrier is restored, and even though I still get acne every so often, it fades quicker than before.

Let me start by telling you about my shower and post-shower skincare routine. Something to note: I only shower at night and every other day to keep my hair healthy. In the shower, I let the steam open up my pores and I use a daily facial cleanser. I massage this into my skin with a face cleansing brush. I then use an apricot exfoliator on my skin and gently massage with the brush again. Once I am out of the shower, I put on some witch hazel toner to help target my acne, further cleanse my skin, balance the pH of my skin that changed after I used face wash, and protect my skin. After this, I spray my face with rose water and a refreshing aloe face mist. I don’t touch my skin again until the sprays have dried.

After this, I put benzyl peroxide on my acne if I have any, and then I go in with a multivitamin serum and massage that in with a jade face roller to help evenly distribute. Then I put on oil-free Murad moisturizer or Clinique Moisture Surge moisturizer. Since I only shower at night, I also put retinol serum on my skin and don’t put sunscreen on. After this routine, my skin is soft, hydrated and I have addressed everything!

For non-shower days, I wash my face with my daily cleanser, use the witch hazel toner, the multivitamin serum, put moisturizer on and a retinol serum.

I don’t wash my face in the morning, I give it a quick rinse with some cold water to awaken my skin and reduce inflammation. I put on Vitamin C serum, Minéral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Serum from Vichy Laboratories, the refreshing aloe face mist, and Sun Bum sunscreen. If I want to put makeup on, I try to use makeup that is good for sensitive skin like the Neutrogena Sensitive Skin foundation.

Other things I use include micellar water and Vaseline. Specifically, I use micellar water from Garnier when I want to remove makeup. Every couple weeks, I derma plane and my skin isn’t the biggest fan of this, so I use Vaseline afterwards to protect my skin from damage from anything outside. This has helped me to not break out as much after I expose my skin.

I hope you try some of these products and that this works for you!