Shop Small: Why Supporting Small Businesses Is Better

We’re all consumers of fast fashion in some aspect: whether you shop on Shein, look at commercial stores, or maybe you thrifted a cute shirt only to find that it has a fast fashion logo on it. While supporting these companies at a mass scale may not be the best, it is still a mostly affordable way for people who can’t spend the extra cash on locally-sourced artisan products. Yes, I’m also a Shein user, especially when it comes to outfits that I need for concerts, and I still wear them a lot. But if you do happen to find a local store or ethically sourced business that’s affordable for you, I highly recommend checking it out for several reasons.

First of all, you might want unique pieces. Thrifting and buying handmade products is the perfect way to find this because they aren’t produced by the thousands. Trust me, you’ll get so many compliments and “where did you get that?” questions from people. I love finding small businesses on vacations when I feel like I’m able to spend a little more money on something than usual, and it has the added bonus of a meaningful souvenir from your travels!

I also like the idea that I’m supporting a business that is run by the same group of people that I can actually get to know. Whenever I walk into some of the small clothing stores in my neighborhood, it’s so comforting to have them know my name and be able to offer recommendations on what clothing I should buy. It also adds more meaning for me when I’m supporting their business and even giving them profit to create more products that I’ll fall in love with.

Adding on to familiarity, I like to keep local businesses open. I remember when my favorite coffee shop, Coffee Alley, closed down near me. I was so sad and even though the new coffee shop is amazing, I miss saying “hi” to the owners when I walked in and they would make me their “special,” which was actually just strawberry milk. If you’re walking around your neighborhood and pass shops you’ve never been to before, go check them out! You don’t even have to buy anything, but this could also unlock a new spot for you, whether it’s a food place or even a plant store (for some reason there’s so many plant stores near me).

Remember: don’t feel bad if you don’t mainly shop at small businesses. It’s not a must and shopping should also be fun and affordable. I still love getting my Aritzia hoodies as a little treat, and side note, they’re really good quality. But it’s always fun to explore and find new products or foods that you never knew existed because it wasn’t a chain you recognize.