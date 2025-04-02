Setting The Aesthetic: My Spring Bucket-List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

As spring begins to make its appearance there are so many things that I want to do to embrace this lovely weather and make the most of spring 2025.

1. Host a pop-up café at my house

I have personally had this on my bucket list for so long now and with warm weather right around the corner there is no better time than now. I love making a cute little coffee or matcha for myself, so I want to share that love with my friends!

2. Start a new craft

Something about spring brings with it the feeling to start a fresh and what better way to do that then starting a new craft or hobby.

3. Have a picnic with friends on the quad

As the weather starts to look up again everyone is anxious to get outside and what better way to enjoy the sunshine than gathering your friend’s together and sharing some yummy bites!

4. Get Acai bowls

Acai bowls just feel like such a spring food and the sunny weather makes me so excited to grab acai and enjoy it outside!

5. Host a lucky charms night and make purse charms with my friends

I am a hosting girly at heart and when I saw an influencer (@emiliamariehome) post about how she hosted a lucky charm themed party for her girlfriends, I immediately fell in love and knew I need to do this myself.

6. Clean out my closet

We all know the classic “spring cleaning” energy that we all get around this time of year and it honestly makes me excited to take the time to go through my closet and refresh my wardrobe. I think cleaning out your closet occasionally, is a great way to really be intentional with what you have and which pieces you love or others that you never wear.

7. Go thrifting for clothes and little trinkets

Going along with cleaning out your closet, I think spring encompasses making space for new things and fresh starts. However, this doesn’t mean you have to go out and buy all new clothes. I think spring also paves way to being the perfect time to prioritize secondhand shopping.

8. Go on a walk at a park

As the weather reaches 50 degrees it’s finally time to enjoy those hot girl walks and get outside to enjoy some fresh air.

9. Buy myself tulips

Spring just screams fresh flowers, especially tulips. The fun of buying yourself flowers is going to pick them out yourself and seeing them in my room every morning makes me so happy.

10. Bake a new sweet treat

Spring is all about fresh starts and what better way to welcome a new season by baking a fun new sweet treat. This is the perfect thing to do by yourself or even make it a girl’s night.

11. Prioritize taking myself on solo dates

Since there are so many things I want to do this spring, I really want to start intentionally planning time to do some of these things on my own.

12. Treat myself to a new book

Lastly, as a book girl I think the perfect thing to add some more fun new energy this spring is to visit my favorite local bookstore and treat myself to a new book.