The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

Happy February! Since Galentine’s and Valentine’s Day just passed, now is the perfect time to get your self-care on. Below is a list of things to do to help prioritize yourself this month. I encourage you to take time to fill your cup so that you can better pour into other’s cups. Treat yourself kindly and give yourself some love! So, without further ado, here are seven different ways to help get your self-care journey started.

1. Go on a retreat

Going on a retreat is the perfect opportunity to reconnect with yourself and get a pulse on where you are in life. It can be a revitalizing time to figure out who you are and who you want to become. This is also a great way to meet new people and share a common bond.

2. Cook dinner

Making yourself a homemade meal is the perfect way to take care of yourself and your health. Comfort meals are a top-tier way to find joy in the little things while taking care of your body.

3. Do a face mask

Original photo by Katie Leis and Nadiyah Timmons

What better way to get some self-care in than by doing a face mask? Giving yourself time to unwind and relax at night by treating your skin to some hydration can be the love your skin needs.

4. Read a book

Reading a book is one of my personal favorite ways to take time out of the day for myself while also doing something productive. Take a visit to your local library and pick out a stack of books to form this into a habit.

5. Listen to music

Fire up your favorite Spotify or Apple Music playlist and play all of your favorite tunes. This is sure to make any bad day a little bit better and can put a smile on your face. Plan for a drive with the windows down and music up!

6. Make yourself some coffee

Coffee can always make my day brighter and is one of my favorite ways to connect with friends. If coffee is not your thing, try opting for some tea or hot chocolate. Whatever you choose, remember to also keep drinking water to keep hydrated.

7. Journal

Putting your thoughts down on paper can help the mind to relax and get all of your feelings out. Take a notebook with you everywhere you go for a quick way to give yourself some time to reflect.

I hope you learned some new ways to incorporate self-care into your routine. Don’t forget to take some time now and then to rest and rejuvenate. It is so important to take care of yourself and find peace in the little things. Thanks for reading- now go do something that helps fill your cup:)