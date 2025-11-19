Romanticizing the Cold Months

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

November brings cold, dark days. I, for one, am not above rotting for hours on my phone, but this year I’ve decided to ditch doomscrolling and try romanticizing the season instead! There are so many cozy activities to enjoy during these months that get you off your phone and make the most of these chilly days.

Read in bed

I think a lot of the appeal of going on our phones comes for the comfortability of where we’re doing it. Cozying up with warm blankets and a good book is the perfect alternative! I would recommend reading Normal People by Sally Rooney, My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh or Better Than the Movies by Lynn Painter! You could even motivate yourself to read by getting a new book at your local bookstore.

make hot drinks

Cool, crisp days call for a toasty drink to warm up! My favorites are hot chocolate, chai, apple cider or a latte, but creating something new could be just as great! Pairing these drinks with a movie is the ultimate way to enjoy to create a cozy vibe!

Go for a walk

Going for a walk in the crisp air is the perfect way to clear your mind and escape your phone. I love to listen to music or an audio book, but it also gives you time to chat with friends or call a family member! On campus, my favorite spot to walk to is the Illini Grove, and then make a stop at Cafe Paradiso!

soup dinners

Does anything scream cozy more than soup? Cooking in general is a great way to spend your time, but making soup on a cold night is cathartic! It’s such a comforting food and there are so many different options!

Unwind at night

After a long day at class, there is nothing better than unwinding. For me, I love to take a hot shower or bath, cook dinner, and then wear cute pajamas while watching a show or movie! My favorite movies for this season are Stuck in Love, The Holdovers and I, Tonya. Burning candles add to the ambiance of my evenings, which elevate the coziness.

puzzles

Puzzles are my favorite way to get off my phone. They’re a challenge, but they keep you occupied by wanting to complete it! I could spend hours every night working, and not look at my phone once!

prepare for the holidays

It feels like I’m never prepared for the holidays, but this year I’m actively trying to change that. Start thinking about your plans and gifts now! Maybe even start decorating! There are so many things you can do to prepare for the upcoming holidays, so why not start now?