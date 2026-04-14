Resetting Your Sleep Routine

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sleep is crucial. However, it’s all too easy to disregard it and put off sleeping when it becomes inconvenient. Staying up late or not sleeping at all may feel productive in the moment, but it always ends the same- feeling completely drained the next day and passing out during class, if you didn’t sleep through your alarms. With an incredibly busy college workload, it can feel like getting proper rest is unreasonable. Even when you get work done, sleeping can feel like giving up your only chance to have time to yourself, so you stay up even later, even if you’re only half awake. Believe it or not, it’s possible to pry yourself away from the cycle of sleep deprivation and finally get rest.

Scheduled Breaks

Even though life gets very busy, scheduling breaks can actually save you time so that you don’t have to cram and do homework late at night. Without scheduled downtime, you end up taking breaks anyway- just in the form of doomscrolling or impromptu naps. Giving your brain permission to go on autopilot minimizes the likelihood of crashing and potentially taking a much longer break than intended. If you don’t permit yourself to rest, the time you spend resting won’t be nearly as effective because you will feel guilty for it. Take time to rest and do so mindfully; that way, you can come back to work feeling fulfilled and focused. Set timers so you are aware of how much time passes by and organize your goals based on how soon they need to be completed. Being more organized and managing your time wisely can help alleviate stressful thinking while resting.

Limiting Screens

We use technology in excess- for assignments, readings, class lectures, emails, the list goes on. However, staring at a screen for hours on end can be damaging to your eyes, cause sore, stiff muscles and contribute to overall feelings of fatigue. When taking a break, stepping away from your computer or other screens can help you disconnect from work mode, as well as prevent you from getting sucked into endless doomscrolling, which can feel difficult to pull away from. Alternatively, simply taking time to lie down and close your eyes can be an effective way to recharge. If naps don’t work for you, changing up your environment by going for a walk or doing a calming activity like journaling your thoughts or sketching can give you a change of pace. Using technology late at night can leave you feeling restless and unable to sleep when it’s time to turn off the lights.

In addition to being necessary for immune health, sleep has an important role in memory retrieval. Getting a full night’s sleep after studying for a big exam allows your brain to store what you have learned as long-term memory, making it easier to recall when you need it. It also helps improve concentration. Sleep is not a waste of time, so give yourself the fuel you need to take on your day.