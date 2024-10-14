Reclaim Your Energy: Navigating Burnout

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

By mid September, life for a college student starts to get a little chaotic. Whether you’re working, taking rigorous classes, in extracurriculars, or doing all three, life can begin to feel overwhelming and it’s up to us to find time for ourselves. So, here are a few ways to reclaim your energy and navigate burnout.

1. Setting Boundaries

It can be hard to say no to going out or hanging out with friends because of fear of missing out. When you know you have to work the next day or have to study for a big test coming up, it is crucial to say no and stay in for the night. Establishing limits on social activities and work commitments is needed to ensure you are making time for yourself and not overloading on commitments you can’t all do.

2. Making time for a hobby

It may seem counterintuitive to add something to your plate when you want to lessen your workload but doing something you are passionate about because you simply enjoy it can provide a mental break from high-pressure tasks in your life. Whether you read a book, go for a nature walk, or do yoga, you are improving your overall well-being. This will look differently for everyone but so long as you are doing something with low stakes, you are taking care of yourself in the ways that matter.

3. Nourish your body

If you live on or off campus, trying to find a healthy balanced diet during the semester can be hard. It is very easy to order out or eat junk food at the dining hall but that does not mean this should become a daily routine. Mental health and physical health go hand in hand, so if you are mindful about what you are putting inside your body, you will have overall better health. Planning balanced meals, stocking up on healthy snacks, and limiting processed foods are a few ways to nourish your body and make small but manageable changes to gain energy back.

4. Morning and NightTime boost

When life is feeling like too much is going on, it is very easy to fall into a rut. It is hard for most of us to think positive thoughts when college life gets stressful but it’s necessary especially during these times to change your mindset. Waking up in the morning and telling yourself doing your best everyday is enough and that you are capable of whatever life throws at you are small changes that overtime make your workload start to feel easier. Before going to sleep after a long day, tell yourself you get better everyday in every way and you have the power to overcome any obstacle. These words of affirmation will start to boost your self confidence therefore improving your mindset when faced with stressful situations that are a given to appear in college.

These are all things to keep in mind as the semester progresses and you need some tips on managing life. I’ve been trying to implement these into my daily life, and they have drastically changed how my day goes. I hope these tips are helpful for you as well!