Reading for a Better Lifestyle and How to Do It

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

Reading has been one of my favorite activities for years. Engaging in another world has helped me escape reality for a little while. Read more to find out about the many benefits of reading.

Kristen Bryant / Her Campus

Stress management

Reading has been a proven way to reduce stress. Many studies have shown reading helps reduce stress because of concentration and focus. Taking time away from technology in order to focus on something else is beneficial. Other than reading, it is just beneficial to reduce screen time. Reading is a great alternative to endlessly scrolling your phone.

Better sleep

Reading can improve sleep. As mentioned before, reducing screen time is beneficial for overall well-being. Using technology before bed can reduce sleep quality because of both the bright light from digital devices and the stimulation it causes to your brain. Whenever I use my phone before bed, I find that whatever I am looking at on my phone makes its way into my mind, making it hard for me to shut down my thoughts to sleep. Reading before bed makes you fall asleep more effectively because it makes your eyes tired and makes it more difficult to keep them open. Reading is an ideal way to unwind before bed.

Changes the way you look at the world

Reading gives you an idea of other perspectives. It can help you increase your empathy towards other people because reading about other people with different experiences and who are different from you can give you more gratitude for your own life experiences.

Reading leads to better writing

Although it is hard to see an immediate improvement in vocabulary, the more you read, the more you can use words in writing and in your everyday life. It will help you learn how to use more advanced words. As an English major with many assignments involving writing, I have learned that becoming a writer generally involves reading more. Reading increases general skill and vocabulary.

Finding what works for you

For me, reading has been an overall beneficial activity. Above all, it is something I enjoy depending on the quality of the books I read. It might not be for everyone, but finding good books can help you enjoy reading more. Finding good books can be hard since there are so many bad ones in the publishing industry. Booktok and Book Youtubers are helpful in, giving recommendations. There are some book Youtubers I have come to find that have great book recommendations: A Clockwork Reader, Haley Pham and Jack Edwards.

Another factor in finding books you enjoy is learning what genres you like. It can definitely depend on the book itself, but some people only enjoy fantasy novels, whilst others enjoy science fiction, dystopian novels like The Hunger Games by Suzzane Colins or Shatter Me by Tahereh Mafi. Learning what genres you like more can make reading more enjoyable and doable.