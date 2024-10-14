Rating Side Hustles I’ve Tried As A Broke College Girl

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fighting the urge to spend money on campus is a big battle I’ve faced since starting college. Within the last few years, I’ve discovered easy ways to make money while still being a student. If you’re in need of some ideas for extra cash, consider trying one or more of these easy side hustles!

1. JoinBrands

JoinBrands is an app where users create content for brands. This is also known as user-generated content or, UGC. Brands require things like selfies, lifestyle shots and unboxing videos.

While there is not a following requirement to create social media videos (!!!), your connected socials need at least 50 active videos. Photos usually pay $15, while videos range from $60-$100.

What I Loved: Great place for beginners in UGC. Fun to create content. Simple certifications. Free products.

What I Didn’t: Commonly needing to buy and get reimbursement for products. Some brands do not reimburse for shipping. Certain products are random. Low pay in comparison to other platforms.

Rating: 5/10

2. WAG! Pet Caregiver

Wag is a platform where you can sign up to pet-sit or walk dogs locally. Users must complete a background check and an application to begin booking jobs. Services that users provide include walks, boarding, sitting and drop-ins.

When I was trying Wag, I got to feed, walk and play with a puppy. The app allowed me to submit a photo of the dog on our walk and include some notes. Pet parents can also set up tips in addition to the base price.

What I Loved: Cute dogs! Nearby clients. Pay is higher than minimum wage. Exercise while making money.

What I Didn’t: Hefty fee for application processing. Lack of demand. Entering people’s homes is scary. Paid membership for profile promotion.

Rating: 3/10

3. uber eats

We all know what Uber Eats is. I love to order pancakes the morning after a night out. Because of my love for ordering food, I decided to try Uber Eats after I got a car. The cool part is that you don’t need a car; a bike or scooter works!

After submitting documents and getting a background check, you can get ready to deliver food from restaurants in your area! Buying and dropping off groceries or packages is another option in the app. Pay depends on your area and the miles required to deliver.

What I Loved: Quick and easy payouts. Ability to make a good amount of money fast. Tips are usually great. Occasional promotions/rewards.

What I Didn’t: No mileage reimbursement. Wear-and-tear on your vehicle.

Rating: 8/10

4. Focus groups

Focus groups are a way for companies to do research and gain insights on pretty much anything. I have done many focus groups, but my favorite was watching episodes of an unreleased TV show and sharing my opinions. I was paid $275!

Each focus group is different depending on the company. Some require daily journals, questionnaires, or group video chats. Pay can range anywhere from $25- $300! Websites I recommend are http://focusgroup.com and http://focusgroups.org.

What I Loved: Amazing pay for a college student. Sharing your opinions is fun. Remote work.

What I Didn’t Love: Tedious surveys for qualification. Possibility of not qualifying. Long payout times.

Rating: 9/10

There are so many ways to make extra cash as a college student! Hopefully one of these ideas can help you start your side hustle journey. Find something that can be enjoyable to you.