Quick, Easy and Portable Lunches for a Busy Day on Campus

With a busy class schedule, it may seem impossible to sit down and have a nutritious lunch. However, to ensure your physical and mental health, you need to nourish your body! Packing a lunch the night before will save you both time and money! While campus eats are delicious, they really do add up… so here are a few of my favorite on-the-go lunches for those breaks in between classes.

A cold cut sandwich

Name one thing better than eating a fresh, layered sandwich on a sunny day. I’ll wait…

Cold cut sandwiches are always my go-to! Not only are they simple and easy to throw together, but they are so filling. My absolute favorite sandwich combo right now is actually a Panera copycat. I made a few modifications to make the sandwich a little healthier. I use oat nut bread, light mayonnaise, organic white cheddar cheese, oven roasted turkey, sliced tomatoes and spring mix. This sandwich is absolutely phenomenal and pairs well with kettle cooked chips. For my side, I would probably go for an applesauce pouch. Not only are they portable, but they satisfy my sweet tooth!

Snack plate

Feeling indecisive? Pack ALL of your favorites! Cube up some cheese (colby cheese is superior), grab your favorite crackers, snackable veggies and dried fruit. This is a great alternative to your average lunch if you find that it leaves you feeling weighed down. It’s so quick and easy to throw together, and I love having options to choose from.

Dare I say, girl lunch?

deconstructed sushi bowl

This may be controversial, but I absolutely LOVE tuna! Especially the tuna pouches you can find at the store. They are cheap, easy to use and don’t need to be refrigerated. Sometimes, if I find myself craving sushi, I throw together my own version. I use brown rice, a sweet and spicy tuna pouch, diced mango, sliced cucumbers, half of an avocado and some type of sauce on top. Some days I am feeling more of a sriracha mayo, while other days I want a Japanese BBQ sauce. I normally buy individual packs of seaweed, which are also great for a snack, and I use a fork to fill up the seaweed with the tuna and rice mixture. It’s delicious and satisfies those cravings you may have! Sometimes, if I am really in a pinch, I’ll just grab a pouch of tuna, some crackers and a fork! It’s really just based on how much time you have that day.