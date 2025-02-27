Five Quick, Cute And Personal Homemade Gift Ideas

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

Wait – V-day is this week?! Whether you didn’t place your order in time or just want to add a little something extra to a gift, I’ve got you covered babe! As someone who’s crafty, appreciates personal gifts, and – let’s be real – isn’t the best at thinking ahead, I’d call myself an expert in making homemade gifts.

Receiving a homemade gift from someone I love feels so special, like they really took the time to think about what I’d appreciate. Additionally, giving a loved one a homemade gift can be a meaningful way to express what you appreciate about them and provide affirmation of your relationship. So, here are my very best homemade gift ideas!

For the Insta Influencers…

It may sound basic, but printing out some photos that capture your favorite memories with someone can be an easy and personal gift! To take it up a level, you can write a note saying what you love about each memory on the back of each photo. Another idea is to put the photos in envelopes and write “open when [insert scenario]” (e.g. “open when you need a laugh”).

For the Foodies…

In my opinion, food is the sixth love language. If the occasion is right and you know they’d appreciate it, baking or cooking a food they love can be a special gift! If you don’t have time to cook something (or don’t trust yourself in the kitchen), you can put together some recipe cards for them. You can use recipes of something you make often, a family recipe, a unique version of their favorite food or something you want to cook together.

For the Artistically Inclined…

I cannot tell you how many times I’ve gifted someone a painting or drawing of their favorite band/artist, place, animal, etc… and they LOVE it every time! Some ideas to draw or paint are a favorite memory (based off a photo), their favorite album cover or a collage of their favorite artist, a place they love, a scene from their favorite movie or anything else that comes to mind. Even just making a handmade card can be a great way to personalize a gift!

For the Music Enthusiasts…

If you think making playlists for people is cheesy… I don’t know what to tell you. I love discovering new music, and this is the perfect gift to do just that! Some playlist themes you could roll with are songs that remind you of them, songs you think they’ve never heard (and would enjoy), songs that remind you of a specific time (like a trip or a season) or songs for an upcoming occasion.

For the Book Lovers…

I saw my roommate annotating a book for someone as a gift and I nearly died because how CUTE is that? (And how did I never think of that before?! Ugh!) This is the best idea I’ve ever seen for book lovers – buying a fresh copy of their favorite book (or a book they want to read) and writing your annotations in it for them. It’s like they’re reading the book with you!

Hopefully you found something in here for your person! Whether you need a personalized gift, have a tight budget or are just short on time, homemade gifts always do the trick!