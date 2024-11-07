This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.



Cleansers

CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser

Not only does the CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser scrub off the dirt and makeup on your face, but it’s also meant to help control the oils on your face. It’s fueled with ceramides (the lipids that build that protective skin barrier), hyaluronic acid (a substance that helps your skin stay hydrated), and niacinamide (a form of vitamin B3 that also helps with hydration and can soothe your skin).

La Roche Posay Double Repair Matte Moisturizer

This is another cleanser meant for oily skin! It contains the ceramides and niacinamide that I mentioned above as well as thermal spring water, which is meant to soothe irritations and hydrate your skin.

CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser

Although the product label says it’s for normal skin, I think it could still be beneficial to try this CeraVe cleanser since it contains salicylic acid, which is great for helping to unclog pores and control oil production.

Cetaphil Dermacontrol Oil Removing Face Wash

The Cetaphil Pro Oil Removing Foam Face Wash contains Zinc, which is meant to help reduce the oils produced on your skin. Additionally, the product contains glycerin, which is a moisturizing agent that helps hydrate the skin.

Moisturizers

Cetaphil Dermacontrol Oil Removing Moisturizer

This moisturizer is meant for oily skin and contains SPF 30 to protect your skin from UVA/UVB rays. It contains micropearl technology to mattify your skin and reduce the shine from your natural oils. It also contains oleosome technology, which is essentially liquid droplets that can help administer SPF on your skin in a manner that reduces skin irritation.

La Roche Posay Double Repair Matte Moisturizer

This LaRoche Posay gel moisturizer contains niacinamide, ceramides, and the thermal spring water I mentioned in the face wash. It’s been shown to improve the appearance of pores and fine lines. However, it doesn’t contain SPF, so if you’re using it during the daytime you’re going to want to use a supplemental SPF lotion for protection.

CeraVe Oil Control Moisturizing Gel Cream

This CeraVe gel moisturizer is meant for rebalancing oily skin that contains ceramides, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid just like the face wash above. It also contains Multivesicular Emulsion technology (MVE), which basically releases CeraVe’s ingredients on the skin over a period of time, ultimately leading to long-lasting hydration. Just like the LaRoche Posay moisturizer, this moisturizer does not contain SPF, so please make sure to add a supplemental SPF lotion if you’re wearing this during the day!

Reminders

Remember that everyone’s skin is different and some products that work for some people may not work for others. If the products I’ve mentioned above aren’t suitable for your skin, there’s plenty of other oily skin products available online that you could look into! Also remember that having an oily skin type is completely normal and isn’t all that bad. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, people with oily skin tend to show less signs of wrinkles!