Procrastination: Why We Do It and How to Stop (Maybe)

Procrastination, the art of delaying tasks until the very last moment, is one of the biggest struggles that many students, (and others let’s be real), deal with on a daily basis. It’s the voice at the back of your mind, whispering “just one more episode/video” as a deadline draws near. Despite prior knowledge of your deadline, many of us fall victim to procrastination, opting to choose short-lived pleasure for a moment of productivity. But, why do we procrastinate? Laziness? Poor time management?

At first glance, procrastination can seem to be a result of poor time management, delegating time to other activities. However, procrastination is all about emotions. Recent research has found that procrastination is closely tied with the brain’s desire to avoid stress and discomfort, such as studying for a final or a test, which is perceived as a threat, thus triggering a stress response.

This brings about the limbic system (the brain’s emotional control center), which swoops in to save the day. Instead of tackling the challenging task, your brain distracts you with instant gratification, such as scrolling on social media, or doing other activities that don’t require a lot of brainpower. Anything is better than the task at hand!

Meanwhile, the prefrontal cortex, the part of your brain for planning and decision making, is sitting on the sideline helplessly. It knows that you should be working, but cannot overpower the limbic system’s emotional hijack. The result? A phrase that every procrastinator says; “I’ll do it later”.

Here are the steps of the classic procrastination cycle:

The Deadline Appears: You’re assigned a task that is due weeks or even months away. Optimism Strikes: “I have so much time!”, blissfully unaware of future procrastination. Avoidance Begins: Days, weeks pass, and you find yourself reorganizing your desk instead of working on the project. Panic-Mode Activates: The deadline looms, and suddenly you’re typing away at 11:30 when the project is due at midnight. Relief (and Guilt): You submit the work just in time, declaring that “you’ll start earlier next time”. Spoiler alert, you won’t.

Is it possible to beat procrastination? Maybe! We are human, so it’s unrealistic to cut it out completely, but here are three strategies to help manage it.

1. Break Tasks

Big tasks can feel overwhelming, so break them into smaller pieces. Instead of writing a 10 page paper, start with one page earlier.

2. Embrace Deadlines (even fake ones)

Set earlier deadlines to trick your brain into action. Reward yourself for meeting these self-imposed deadlines with treats and breaks.

3. Be Kind to Yourself

Procrastination can stem from self-criticism and fear. Instead of beating yourself up for delays, practice self-compassion, find what sparks productivity.

Procrastination is a dance between the logical and emotional brains. It’s a tug of war fueled by stress, fear of imperfections and a longing for instant gratification. While there isn’t a magic cure, understanding why we procrastinate can help us manage it more effectively. The key is finding balance, letting yourself indulge in the occasional social media binge, but knowing when to buckle down and get to work. So, the next time you find yourself cleaning instead of studying, remember you aren’t alone, science has your back and to embrace yourself. Or you know, in true procrastinator fashion, do it tomorrow.