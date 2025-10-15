Preparing for Winter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Seasonal depression is real. Many of us have felt it. The lack of motivation, more fatigue and that overwhelming desire to do nothing. As the colder months approach, it’s important to prepare so winter can feel less heavy and more manageable. Today, I’m going to share a few tips I’ve been using to get ready now, so that the season ahead feels smoother, easier and more restful.

One of the most effective ways to prepare for the colder months is by establishing a solid daily schedule. Going to sleep and waking up at the same time everyday helps keep your body’s rhythm steady, reducing that sluggish, “stuck” feeling that shorter, darker days often bring. You can also add small anchors throughout your day, like enjoying your favorite breakfast at the same time each morning or creating a calming nightly routine with a bath and face mask. These simple habits give your day structure and keep you motivated because you know exactly when you’ll have time to recharge. Having something to always look forward to is key.

This brings me to what I call a “dopamine menu.” Alongside structure, it’s important to know activities that bring you happiness and boost your mood. Whether it’s reading a good book, sipping on your favorite drink, listening to an uplifting playlist or calling a friend, these moments don’t have to be elaborate or time-consuming. Consistency is what matters most. When you can count on these small rituals, even the heavier days feel more manageable. Pairing this with gratitude journaling, writing down a few things you’re thankful for each day, can further shift your mindset and aid in finding light even during the darkest, most challenging days.

Decluttering is another powerful step. Your environment impacts your mood more than you might realize, and a messy space can add to feelings of stress or fatigue. Take some time now to clear out your space, whether it’s reorganizing your desk, cleaning your closet or simply making your bed every morning. A clean, intentional space creates room for mental clarity, and it sets the tone for your day. You don’t have to do everything at once. Start small, and over time your environment will feel lighter and less overwhelming.

Another way to prepare for the winter months is through music. A good playlist can completely change your mood and energy, so start building a collection of songs that lift you up. Think of it like a toolkit. You can have one playlist for mornings when you need energy, another for winding down at night and even one filled with nostalgic or comforting songs for when you need an emotional boost. Pair this with comfortable, warm clothes, cozy blankets and a nice candle.

At the end of the day, winter doesn’t have to feel like a season you just have to “get through.” With a little preparation, building structure, surrounding yourself with comfort, decluttering and creating joy-filled rituals, you can transform it into a season that feels restful instead of draining. It’s all about small, intentional steps that make you feel supported. Start where you are, add one habit at a time, and be gentle with yourself. Winter is coming, but that doesn’t mean it has to feel heavy. You have the power to create light, warmth and joy right where you are.