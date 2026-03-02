Popular Makeup Products That Are Actually Worth It

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Anytime you scroll on TikTok (or at least when I do), there are always numerous videos recommending this life-changing makeup product. Products that the influencer claims make your face look flawless, glowy, and smooth. At least for me, I typically fall for it, so I’ve been through quite a lot of products. Here are some popular social media-recommended makeup products that I think are actually worth it.

1. Charlotte Tilbury Setting Spray

I can’t even tell you how many videos I’ve gotten about this setting spray on my feed. Truly, I have probably seen 1000 videos, and everyone really raves about it. So one day I finally purchased it, and I can confirm that it is indeed amazing. This setting spray keeps my makeup on all day, even when I go to the gym; it stays perfectly intact. It leaves your face with a glowy finish as well, without feeling sticky. I would absolutely recommend this product.

2. Tarte Contour wand

This product was all over TikTok for a bit, and I remember it may have been a dupe for the Charlotte Tilbury contour stick as well. Nonetheless, it is an amazing product. This provides a great bronzy glow to the skin and contours perfectly. It has an amazing application and blends extremely well into my skin within seconds. I will say this product lasts me a very long time, so it’s definitely worth the price.

3. Benefit Cosmetics Cookie Highlighter

Now this was one product I tried to hold back on for a long time. I always love a good glowy makeup look, but I wasn’t sure if I’d like highlighter. But I can confirm this product did convert me. A little definitely goes a long way, as it’s very bright and shiny. But it holds its wear for a very long time and looks super cute, especially when placed at the tip of the nose. I really love this one.

4. Saie Liquid Blushes

I’m truly a big fan of Saie blushes, and I’m so glad social media introduced me to this brand. Saie blushes give the most natural finish out of any other brand I’ve tried. They look very natural and dewy, and they have a decent color range. Personally, I’d recommend the shade Dreamy.

5. Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lipstick/Liner

I remember around 2020, this was all the rage on social media. Every other video I see would be about this product. So obviously, I had to try it for myself. It is indeed such a good classic lip product. The lipstick and liner are so creamy and easily blendable. I think it’s most definitely become one of my all-time favorites.

There are so many new products coming out all the time; every day, there’s a new popular makeup item. But these are just some that stood out to me. I’d truly recommend any of them!