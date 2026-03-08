Popular Campus Fashion Trends and How I Would Style Them

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve noticed some of the girlies wearing the same pieces around campus this semester. Some of them aren’t entirely new, while others have recently resurfaced. I’m the type of person who wants to know everything new and popular in the fashion world. So naturally, now that we’re officially into the spring semester, I’ve been paying attention to what’s trending around campus.

ZigZag headbands

The first trend I’ve been seeing everywhere is the ‘90s/early Y2K zigzag headbands. I’ve spotted a handful of girls styling them, usually paired with athleisure pieces. I personally love the idea of wearing one with a Brandy Melville-style long sleeve and low-rise denim jeans for an effortless, cool girl look. I also suggest adding some extra accessories like bold jewelry and finishing it off with classic pair of converse or your favorite flat sneakers. It’s simple, but it pulls everything together and gives you’re the main female character in that early 2000’s show.

LongChamp BAgs

You’ve probably heard about the bag everyone on social media is calling the corporate it-girl staple. It seems just as popular as when it first started trending a couple of years ago. When I was in Tokyo last September, I walked into my first Longchamp store and was honestly surprised by the material. Most of the classic styles are made of nylon, which makes them lightweight and water-resistant. I really love the mini versions, they’d be perfect for carrying your everyday essentials when you’re running errands. I personally haven’t invested in a Longchamp, but I believe their popularity is justified as they’re so versatile and can truly be paired with nearly any outfit.

Fleeces

As we transition from winter to early spring, I’ve especially loved seeing everyone in cozy fleeces around campus, specifically the patterned outdoorsy ones. Fun fact, the fleece jacket was actually invented in the US in the 1970s by Malden Mills and Patagonia. They’re perfect for layering and can be styled in so many ways. Personally, I think they look best with jeans or leggings for that casual, comfortable vibe that still feels stylish.

Headphone AccesSories

This one I’m obsessed with. I love seeing everyone’s over-the-ear headphones on campus. But even more, I love how people are accessorizing them. From cute ear covers to little charms and attachments that poke up at the top, they add a cute, playful touch to any outfit. I think it instantly makes a look feel more personalized. Plus, they’re such an easy conversation starter (I know I’m always complimenting people when I see them!).

Overall, these are some of my favorite fashion trends I’ve been loving around campus lately. It’s always fun to see how everyone styles the same pieces in their own unique way.