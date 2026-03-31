Patterns and Colors Taking Over For Spring

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What To Look for When Creativity Strikes!

Patterns

Tartan

Tartan has recently returned to popularity due to the revival of late 20th century and early 2000s fashion. Pop culture has helped push this pattern back into everyday style. PinkPantheress’ project “Fancy That” prominently features tartan and its success on music charts and social media has encouraged fans to adopt similar looks. As artists influence fashion through their visuals and performances these patterns often appear more frequently in everyday clothing.

Although tartan is usually associated with colder seasons it can work well in spring when used in lighter fabrics and softer colors. In cotton skirts lightweight jackets and relaxed pants the pattern keeps its structured look while still feeling appropriate for warmer weather. Tartan adds visual interest without overwhelming an outfit which makes it easy to style with lighter seasonal pieces.

Lace

Spring fashion often focuses on softness and delicate details which makes lace a natural fit for the season. Many people still want subtle decorative elements in their clothing and lace introduces texture without making a garment feel heavy. Even small lace accents can elevate a simple outfit and add refinement.

Lace trims on sleeves collars or hems create detail while maintaining a light airy appearance. Because lace is often used in breathable fabrics it works well with the warmer temperatures of spring. The intricate patterns also reflect seasonal themes like blooming flowers growth and renewal which helps reinforce the soft romantic feel often seen in spring clothing.

Shepard’s Check

Shepard’s check offers a structured alternative to playful prints such as polka dots that have been common in recent trends. While both patterns rely on repeated shapes Shepard’s check arranges them into a tight aligned grid which creates a clean and balanced appearance.

In spring collections Shepard’s check often appears in lighter fabrics and neutral colors so the pattern does not feel too heavy. The grid structure gives garments a polished look while still fitting into relaxed seasonal outfits. It works well in skirts light coats and pants where the pattern remains clear and structured.

Color

Sephora

Robin’s Egg Blue

Robin’s egg blue captures the freshness that people associate with spring. Sitting between green and blue this color reflects clear skies and new growth. It provides a bright but gentle pop of color that pairs well with neutrals like white cream and light denim.

Chocolate Brown

Chocolate brown acts as a grounding neutral in spring color palettes. While spring often highlights lighter tones deeper shades like chocolate brown add warmth and balance. It appears often in jackets shoes belts and bags where it anchors brighter colors without overpowering them.

Pistachio

Pistachio green offers a softer alternative to bright saturated greens. The shade leans slightly yellow and resembles the color of new leaves in early spring. Because it is light and muted pistachio pairs easily with other spring tones and contributes to a fresh natural look.