This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

It can feel impossible to plan outfits when the weather is inconsistent. Either you end up feeling too hot throughout the day or too cold without a way to warm up. During spring, layering clothes is a requirement. There is a big difference between 30 degrees and 50, yet weather apps are often unreliable. There are a variety of ways you can mix and match your clothes so you can stay warm during chilly mornings and cool down during sunny afternoons. Whether you prefer to head to class in crop tops or baggy hoodies, here’s some ways to style your wardrobe for spring.

Cardigans

An easy way to layer an outfit is by wearing a cardigan or sweater overtop. You could wear either a long or short-sleeved top (depending on whether you’re expecting it to be warmer or cooler), but if the material is thinner, it will fit nicely underneath a cardigan. Cardigans are also easy to tie around your waist or wear loosely and can be styled in many different ways. Flannels are also a good alternative and can add some patterns to your wardrobe. If you have a busy schedule where you’ll be heading outside at many different times, it can be nice to have layers you can take on and off.

Sweatshirts

If you don’t like wearing many layers, you can stick to one layer of clothing that’s not too bulky or thin. Sweatshirts can be a nice in-between option, since the fabric is thicker than some sweaters can be but are also often loose and won’t trap in much head. A thicker sweatshirt can help protect you from the wind so you don’t need to wear a jacket without feeling heavy like some hoodies with insulated layers can be, and you won’t overheat as easily.

Jackets

Jean jackets look nice with most clothes and usually aren’t thick like most jackets, so they can be a great way to style a cute shirt. They’re easy to take off and are both breezy and warm at the same time. When the weather doesn’t call for a puffy jacket, a jean jacket can be a light alternative and still protect you from unexpected rain. They can be buttoned up during cold evenings or left unbuttoned in the afternoons depending on where you’re heading during the day, so they are worth having when you think there’s a chance that the weather might take a turn for the worse.

There are many ways to style your clothes for the spring, even when you’re expecting a sunny forecast but end up getting pouring rain. Layering your clothes or wearing loose tops can help you be prepared for whatever the day brings. When it starts getting warm out, it’s tempting to throw away our heavy coats and switch to short sleeves, but light jackets or sweatshirts can allow for an alternative so that we can still wear bright colors and spring patterns as we see move away from the cold and see more sunlight this semester.