1. Just because you wouldn’t do that to them, doesn’t mean they wouldn’t do it to you

It’s so easy to assume you choosing to not treat someone a certain way, automatically means others wouldn’t as well. In reality, how you treat others depends a lot on your values and morals and personal headspace in life, meaning others use the same. So don’t take it personally if someone does something you would never imagine doing to them. You just learned more about their character… that’s helpful information to you.

2. If they want to, they most definitely will.

3. Essence > toners.

4. Allow yourself to feel through ALL your emotions.

5. Value and Trust your opinion just as much as, or more than, you value others’

It’s normal, and even healthy to lean on others for advice or opinions on things. But placing others opinions more seriously than yours can be dangerous. Value your inner voice. Chances are, your intuition already has a good idea too.

6. It’s okay to not know.

7. TJ Maxx remains top tier.

8. How someone treats your time tell you a lot.

9. Do it alone. Do it scared. Do it uncertain. Do it unscheduled. If it’s something you want, do it.

10. There’s such a thing as over communicating. At some point, let the actions Do the talking for you

Communication will always be key. It’s how we understand one another. However, when communication from you is repetitiously unheard and not reciprocated from them, it’s time to let your actions talk for you.

11. You don’t have to talk everything out. Practice processing in silence.

12. Intention vs attention…there’s a difference.

13. You can disagree out loud. Not everything is agreeable.

14. Dior is THAT girl!

15. Solo dates are crucial. That’s how you find what you love

I am a heavy believer in taking yourself out to do something fulfilling or interesting at minimum, once a month. I have found some of my greatest loves in life and hobbies simply by doing so, that I would’ve otherwise never knew. Romantic relationships are so prioritized in society, but remember it all starts with the relationship you have with yourself.

16. Be honest with yourself. You’re the one that has to live with it.

17. When your mind is busy and your neck hurts, go on a walk outside.

18. There’s no such thing as “perfect” and that’s what makes life beautiful.

19. If they want to leave, let them. If they don’t want to talk to you, let them. If they aren’t putting as much effort as you, let them. Because how they treat you is NOT a reflection of you, but an extension of them.

20. You are more than capable of obtaining the life you desire.

21. Observe and take note of how people treat you when you’re silent.

22. Be intentional and selective with who you call friends. Some people are just acquaintances.

23. You are worthy of every bit of happiness and good things in life.

24. Stay consistent. even when motivation fails, your persistence to reach your goal doesn’t

This concept singlehandedly got me through so many tough times this year. When I wanted to call it quits. When I wanted to abandon a mission. Remember to stay consistent. Rest when needed, but don’t allow exhaustion to derail your consistency.

Take a deep breath, you made it through 2024 Illini’s! Happy Holidays & until 2025, stay uniquely you!