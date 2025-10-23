Oh This? I Made It: Projects I’m Knitting and Crocheting for Fall & Winter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This summer marked the beginning of my crochet journey when a friend taught me how to make the cutest star granny squares, which are now coasters in my apartment. But one only needs so many coasters, hence it’s time to expand my crochet horizons. I can’t go a day without scrolling on TikTok and seeing some of the cutest homemade knits and crochet wearables, so I am making it my mission this fall and winter to start making wearables of my own.

The key to learning any new skill for the first time is to start small and build up, so my first crochet wearable that I will be making this fall is a poncho. These are all the rage on TikTok and Pinterest, and not only do they appear easy to make, but they are also the perfect layering piece to add to my wardrobe this fall. I ordered some fun sparkly yarn from Linde Hobby and cannot wait to get started on this poncho!

Up next on my list of crochet projects I want to make is a crochet pattern for an off-the-shoulder top/sweater. I think this will be the perfect second project for me to tackle in my journey into crochet clothing, as I will be continuing to use my already acquired crochet skills. One great thing about crocheting is that once you’ve done one project, you already know most of the stitches needed to crochet just about anything else. Since my end goal is to be able to knit my own sweaters, I figured this would be the perfect gateway project before I embark on knit clothing territory.

After I successfully complete a crochet sweater, the next project I hope to check off my list is the step-by-step sweater by Florence. If you’re on the knitting side of TikTok, you have heard of this sweater, as it is one of the most popular sweaters that people complete as their first knitting project. Luckily, I have a knitting friend who has made this before, so once I finally make it to this project, I will have someone to help guide me and share any tips and tricks. I have knitted before when I was younger with my mom, so I am curious to see if it will start to come back to me whenever I pick up some knitting needles again, or if this will be a challenging project. However, it is popular in part because its pattern has very detailed step-by-step instructions to guide you throughout the process.

If I am successful in knitting the step-by-step sweater the last project on my list is to make the Olga sweater. Again, another popular TikTok knitted sweater, but this one will help me work on some different knitting skills by using multiple colors to get the striped sweater look.