New Year’s Resolutions: Real or Fake?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

It’s the start of the new year, and you know what that means. It’s time for New Year’s Resolutions, and a real test to see if people actually keep them. But, let’s be honest with each other- are they really life changing as we think or are they more of something society implements to create wishful thinking?

The Case for “Real”

On one side, resolutions can definitely be used as a tool for self improvement. There is just a hint of magic that comes with a blank slate as you are flipping the calendar to January 1st. People who make resolutions every year often exclaim “New Year, New Me!” as the clock strikes midnight, with genuine optimism. They’ll set goals to go to the gym consistently, learn a new skill or less screen time.

And hey, some people actually stick to these resolutions! The secret: make goals that fall under the acronym SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Time-bound) to have a higher chance to make them last. If you’re one of the disciplined people that can turn your resolution into reality, then congrats, you’re proof that resolutions can be life changing!

The Case for “Fake”

On the flip side, it’s difficult to ignore the elephant in the room- most resolutions don’t make it past the month of January. Gyms, for example, are packed starting January second, only to return to normal starting around mid-February. That cookbook to start cooking from home soon turns to something that is only used to cook up one thing; dust. And that vow to have less screen time? Lasts about two weeks until you are bored on a night in.

Some critics argue that resolutions are more about the idea of change than actual change. They’re like motivational Instagram posts, nice in theory, but aren’t always the best in terms of practicality. People often set very ambitious goals, without a realistic plan to back them up, hence where SMART goals come back into play. By the time the novelty wears off, most of us are back to our old habits, such as ordering out and binge watching TV on a night in.

Here’s the truth: New Year’s resolutions are as real or fake as you want them to be. If you put in the actual effort to maintain these resolutions, they have a higher chance of actually lasting. On the other hand, if you treat them as a fleeting January tradition without any commitment, then yes, they are probably fake.

But, maybe the question isn’t that they are real or fake, but rather whether or not they are fun. Resolutions are about bringing change into your life. They remind us to strive to better yourself, and even if we stumble along the way, the intentions at the core are good. And if nothing else, they give us something to talk about in awkward situations, which of course never hurts anyone.

So real or fake, New Year’s resolutions are here to stay. And who knows? Maybe this is the year you actually embrace yours and stick to them. Or not. No judgment from me either way.