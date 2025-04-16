The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s hard to believe that summer is just around the corner! We are already starting to see warm weather fashion trends emerging as the temperature begins to warm up. What can we anticipate seeing a lot of this summer? Here are my summer 2025 fashion trend predictions.

Linens

Linen pants and tops are always a summer staple, but I think we will see a lot of low rise, wide leg linen pants and maxi skirts. A clean, crisp pair of white low rise linen pants is the perfect way to stay cool in the summer heat while looking fashionable. Opting for a more feminine look with a colored linen maxi skirt paired with a tank top is a classic summer look. My spring break season Instagram feed featured lots of linen pants and maxi skirts paired with a simple tank top or a statement crop top, and I anticipate we will only see more of this come summertime.

MONOCHROMATIC

Matching sets have been making a comeback in the last year or two, and I think they will only increase in popularity this summer. People are drawn to how easy matching sets make it to feel put together and on trend since it takes all the thinking out of planning an outfit. We can expect to see lots of matching spaghetti strap top and maxi or mini skirt sets as well as matching biker shorts and athletic top sets. The biker short jumpsuit has been very popular the past year, so the simplicity of this monochromatic, streamlined look will have many people including this as a staple in their everyday wardrobe. The matching top and skirt sets can easily go from a fashionable daytime look to an elevated nighttime look with simple accessory tweaks, making them a versatile and trendy closet addition for the summer.

ANIMAL PRINT

Animal print is a fashion trend that likes to come and go, but I think it’s here to stay this summer. I think cheetah print and zebra print will be popular statement pieces in many people’s summer wardrobes. I think we can expect to see lots of cheetah and zebra print swimsuits as well as chic animal print skirts or off the shoulder tops paired with solid black or red. I think we can also expect to see a lot of animal print accessories such as kitten heels, sandals or purses, even nails. Animal print is one of those patterns that walks on a fine line between luxury and tacky, but I think we will see lots of it this summer in a way that expresses pure luxury.

These are just a few of the trends I predict we will be seeing a lot of this summer. I am excited to see if these trends come to light as the weather warms up. Always remember that trends come and go, so invest in pieces that feel true to you! Your personal style is more timeless than any trend.