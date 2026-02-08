My Predictions for Bad Bunny’s 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s official – Bad Bunny is the first ever solo male Latin artist to ever perform at the Super Bowl as well as the first ever to perform in Spanish. This event is very important to the Latin community as our culture and language is being showcased on the biggest stage in the world. Millions of people watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show every year. Here is my prediction for Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl set list:

Intro: El Apagón and Chambea

“Ahora todos quieren ser latinos pero le falta sazón” (Now everyone wants to be Latino, but they’re lacking rhythm). “El Apagón” (The Blackout) is a protest against political inaction after the power outages of Hurricane Maria in 2017. This song calls to action for change in the social and economic hardships faced by the people living in Puerto Rico as well as a love letter to Puerto Rico. Hurricane Maria led to widespread power outages and water service interruptions, some residents lacked electricity, fresh food, and clean water for a prolonged period, and, with roads impassable, many had limited access to medical care. “Chambea” was release in 2017 during his “Trap Bunny” era. This song describes working hard and hustling.

1. VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR

This song is about inviting a woman to Puerto Rico, to enjoy the culture and the parties of the island. This invitation goes beyond a simple date, it’s a promise of a cultural experience centered on reggaeton music. This song emphasizes a non-commitment type of love, focusing on living in the movement and having fun. On a deeper level, the song functions as a love letter to Puerto Rico. Bad Bunny proudly showcases his roots, explicitly stating that both he and the genre of reggaeton were born on the island.

2. MONACO

In the song “Monaco” Bad Bunny talks about his success, achievements and luxury lifetime he now has while showing off to his haters and critics. He shows off his status in the music industry, with #1 streams and standing among billboard’s top ranks.

3. BAILE INoLVIDABLE

This salsa talks about a woman who left an unforgettable mark on Bad Bunny’s life.

4. Qué Pasaría ft. Rauw Alejandro

This song symbolizes an encounter between two people who had a relationship in the past and their desire to relive past memories.

5. Safaera ft. Jowell, Randy & Nengo flo

Outro: La Mudanza and e0o

“La Mudanza” is about his family background, working from a young age and includes themes of perseverance and aspiration. Sacrifices are often made in pursuit of one’s dreams. Bad Bunny expresses a desire for remembrance, indicating the importance of leaving a mark on the world and his country. ‘De aquí nadie me saca’ (Nobody’s getting me out of here) signifies his roots and community.

What Bad Bunny’s Grammy Win Really Means To Puerto Ricans:

Bad Bunny won 6 Grammy’s including the 2026 Grammy for album of the year: ‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos’. People don’t understand the impact he made on his country. He made tickets accessible for locals and middle-class Puerto Ricans, prioritized residents over tourists, and generated 400 million for Puerto Rico’s economy, supporting small businesses and workers. His album isn’t just music, it talks about displacement, gentrification, inequality, identity and loving your country while calling out its problems. He didn’t just represent PR, he showed up for it.