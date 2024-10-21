This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

My favorite season has always been autumn: Halloween, the trees changing color, the weather getting cooler. Unfortunately, it seems to be the shortest season in the Midwest as summer ends and winter always feels so long. But my favorite part about autumn is the wardrobe (yes, including Halloween costumes). Thanks to Pinterest and looking at a variety of stores, I believe I’ve curated the perfect fall wardrobe for myself.

My go-to for fall attire is a leather jacket. I have several in multiple colors and styles, and I wear them all the time. I think they’re good for casual wear and can be used for more formal outfits. They also don’t feel too puffy since I hate winter coats and I can easily pair them with whatever I’m wearing on a cold day. I don’t mind spending extra money to get good leather that lasts forever, but you can usually find a plethora of leather jackets for a good price at any thrift store since they’re so popular.

I absolutely love wearing boots as well. My Docs have been worn so much in the colder months and I bought a few pairs of platform boots to go with nicer outfits if I’m going out. I think that it makes the outfit feel more like fall, but also adds different options for different occasions. My favorite boots right now are Steve Madden knee-high heeled boots, which I thought would be uncomfortable, but they fit so well. I prefer boots with a thicker heel because my feet end up dying by the end of the day, and these have never given me an issue.

I think that winter hats are fun to wear sometimes, but I prefer beanies. I wear them both outside and inside because I feel like they’re the type of hat that looks good if you choose to wear it all day. I like the ones from Carhartt since they actually keep my head warm and come in so many colors. In my experience, the acrylic material is better than the wool because it doesn’t feel itchy, but it depends on each person.

While I love jeans so much, I think cargo pants are better suited for the fall. They’re typically made of thicker material and I love how baggy they are. My favorite part is the pockets because I’m always losing stuff or having to search through my purse, so I can easily have my phone, keys and wallet on me at all times. Dickies and Levi’s have really good cargo pants, but I also look in the men’s section of thrift stores since they’re cheaper and the pockets tend to be bigger.

For layering, I wear long sleeve shirts, usually Dri-Fit since it’s breathable and light. I love layering so that I can avoid wearing really thick jackets and it’s easy to take off layers if it gets too warm. Amazon has really good long sleeves that come in packs, so you can get multiple colors. I also use these shirts when working out, so they really have multiple uses.

So whether you need more clothes for this fall, or you just love shopping, my suggestions can be used by everyone, including for year-round attire.