My No-Makeup Makeup Look For The Warmer Weather

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When the temperature starts to warm up, your first instinct is to switch out your wardrobe. Heavy layers are out, and lightweight is in. The same goes for your makeup routine. I love searching for products that fit the seasons and complement my skin’s natural glow. With the sun shining and the temps rising, my makeup transforms into a simple 5-step routine.

I like to keep it light and airy. Nothing too heavy that will clog my pores or sweat right off. My number one priority in the summer is sunscreen; you won’t find me leaving the house without it. Recently, I have been reaching for Byoma products, especially their daily SPF. As a girl who doesn’t see much sun, I always opt for 50+ SPF to protect my skin from the rays.

If this isn’t enough sun protection, I layer my SPF with Supergoop’s Glowscreen. This tinted moisturizer provides me with a flawless finish and makes my skin appear bouncy and radiant. Anytime that I use the glowscreen as the base of my makeup look, I receive countless compliments on my skin. “How is your skin so glowy?” has to be one of the best compliments to receive. The girls just get it.

Sephora

To keep things simple, I tend to avoid extra layers. I stay away from foundation unless it’s a tinted moisturizer, which is lightweight and natural-looking. I am also not a fan of cream products in the warmer months, since I’m a sweaty girl (hyperhydrosis, IFYKYK). Powder helps absorb moisture and keep my face from looking or feeling greasy, which is a huge win on humid days!

Blush and bronzer have to be my favorite steps in my makeup routine. I have a little too much fun when it comes to putting on my blush, so you will always find me rocking a rosy pink color on the apples of my cheeks. I also tend to get a little heavy-handed with my bronzer… especially in the summer. I am always looking to achieve that “sun-kissed look,” and with the help of my Benefit Hoola bronzer, I nail it every time.

And I happen to be obsessed with brow gel. I mean, come on, it can transform your brows in a matter of seconds. Just one swipe and my brows look sculpted and perfectly shaped. I don’t even feel the need to fill them in; I just let my Benefit brow gel do all the talking. And yes, you don’t even have to ask, it’s so worth it. This is one product that I can’t seem to stop buying.

I finish the look off with Sun Bum chapstick (which contains SPF, of course!) and some setting spray to lock everything into place. I love getting ready for the day once summer is in full swing. Nothing is better than a 5-minute, 5-step makeup routine!