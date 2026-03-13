My Lucky Sweatshirt That Has Seen Me Through it All

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something almost sacred about a piece of clothing that has quietly witnessed who you are as a person.

My Denver Broncos NFL sweatshirt has never tried to be fashionable. It’s slightly oversized, with the white and letters fading. But if someone asked me to name the most important piece in my closet, it would be simple to answer. That sweatshirt has been a staple in so many important periods of my life that I will never forget.

I remember wearing my sweatshirt the day I committed to UIUC. The day I officially chose to become an Illini, to pack up my room, to trade urban life for cornfields and uncertainty. I was sitting at my dining room table unknowingly wearing the same colors of orange and blue that I would represent for the rest of my life. When I clicked “submit”, it felt like stepping into the unknown, but wrapped in something that had always felt like home at the same time.

Original photo by Grace Pellock

A few months later, I had just gotten back from hanging out with the people that would become some of my best friends. When I got back to my dorm room, I threw my sweatshirt on to unwind. It’s in the background of my dorm tour videos that I sent to my hometown friends group chat when we all moved into college. I couldn’t have known that these moments would turn into the comfort that feels like home. But, there it was. Slumped over my shoulders in the background, like a quiet thread tying everything together.

Now, I’m wearing it as I write this.

There’s no dramatic announcement, no big decision to make. But something feels different. My life feels like it is falling into place. My friendships feel rooted, not fragile. I am starting to trust myself more – trust that I chose the right place, the right path and people. For the first time in a long time, it feels like my life isn’t just happening to me. It’s unfolding with me.

And somehow, that same sweater is here for this too.

Maybe it’s just a coincidence. Maybe it’s just cotton and thread. But I can’t help wondering if it carries a little bit of everything it has witnessed. The nerves of committing, the spark of new relationships and the quiet confidence of finding my footing. Every time I pull it on, I’m wrapping myself in proof that I’ve grown.

It’s softer now, more worn in, like me.

I truly don’t know if it’s lucky. But I do know it has been there for the moments that shaped me. And maybe that’s what makes it special: not magic, but memory. A reminder that even when everything feels uncertain, some threads hold steady. And who knows, they might lead you exactly where you’re meant to be.