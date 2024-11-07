This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

One thing I’m always willing to spend extra money on is makeup, especially lip products. Even though I don’t wear makeup all the time, I will usually have some sort of lip gloss on me. I will never be caught dead with chapped lips and therefore carry around extras in case one of my friends needs something. I have a bunch of recommendations that are genuinely good quality and cheap that I think everyone should try.

My go-to: Aquaphor. Not the lip balm but the actual gel because it lasts longer and it doesn’t have SPF in it, which always tastes weird to me. It’s perfect for the cold weather and also pairs well when you put lip glosses or oils over it. This applies for everyone and you can find it everywhere.

I absolutely love the e.l.f. lip oils. My favorite color is Jam Session because it’s dark and lasts for a while. It also keeps your lips hydrated and doesn’t feel gross after you’ve been wearing it for a while. All of the colors look really good and they’re not too pigmented.

I recently purchased the Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey and it’s such a good buy. It is a little more pricey, but it goes with so many skin tones and I wear it almost everyday. In my opinion, it can look casual and classy so I usually carry this in my purse when I go anywhere. Even though it is one of the more pricey lip products, I think it’s worth it and you won’t be disappointed.

Another pricier item is the Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plumper. I have it in Honeysuckle and honestly, it is one of my favorites. This is more of a lipstick, but it also lasts so long. It’s pretty pigmented so it definitely stands out and goes well with heavier makeup looks.

The NYX Fat Oil is a good cheap buy and can be found in most drugstores. I love how glossy it is and it’s really pigmented. I’ve been wearing this for forever and I own pretty much all of the colors. My favorite part is the price and how long the product lasts so you don’t have to keep buying new ones.

If you don’t like the feeling of lip oils and glosses, then you should try the Milani Color Fetish lip stain. You can wear it just as a stain or put it on under other lip glosses. My favorite thing to do is pair it with a clear lip gloss and it looks soooo good.

Overall, I think it’s a good investment to buy makeup products that complement you and your skin tone. Understandably, not everyone is willing to pay a lot for makeup, but you can always find off-brand dupes and try different products until you find one you love.