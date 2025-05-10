This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

The sun is shining, you have the cutest outfit on and the scenery is looking absolutely perfect for a summer photoshoot. But how do you pose? As someone who NEEDS a photo basically anytime the sun is out, I’d say I’ve tested enough poses to know which ones I can pull off. And because I do still get a little camera-shy, my go-to poses are pretty basic, but still manage to turn out cute! I especially love summer photoshoots because you have so many factors you can use that help you pose pretty naturally.

Use the sun to your advantage!

My instinct go-to pose is my hand on my forehead like you’re blocking the sun. (Especially when it’s actually sunny and you can’t look at the camera because it’s too bright.) This is fun to play around with the angles as well, and you can choose to show your face straight-on or go for more of a side profile where your hand blocks your face. It’s basically the same concept if you’re wearing a baseball cap as well – those tend to turn out cute and can even add to your outfit!

Your accessories are props

I’m someone who literally never knows what to do with my hands in photos. I tend to hide them behind my back, but that can make me look shy, so I love when I have items that I can use as props! My summer prop staple is definitely my sunglasses, which make it super easy to place my hands. I usually go for an “adjusting the shades” pose with either one or both hands, and you can try multiple versions until you get the look you want.

My other favorite prop is my purse, and you can definitely get creative with this too. I have a small shoulder purse, so I usually wear it on my shoulder and just bring my hand up to it like I’m adjusting it. But you could also wear it lower on your arm with your hand placed on your other arm, or play around with similar poses.

What’s the occasion?

My third tip is definitely to make the most of your surroundings. Are you at a cafe? Use that iced latte as your prop, girl! Laying on the grass or beach? Take pictures sitting or laying on your blanket! Bonus points if you brought an activity like a book or paint to use as a prop!

Even though I’m sometimes hesitant to do this myself, play into the occasion. If you’re going out and have a sexy outfit on, show it off in your pose. If you’re on the beach in your bikini, act like a model. Pose with the confidence you want your photo to exude. (Trust me, it’s in you!)

My biggest tip is to check your photos after the first few to make sure you like the pose, and adjust what you don’t like. Another good method I’ve found is putting a phone on selfie mode and having your friend hold it up for you like a mirror behind the phone they’re taking the photo with, so you can somewhat see how your picture will turn out.

Confidence is everything! Do what poses make you feel best, and don’t be afraid to try out poses you normally wouldn’t!