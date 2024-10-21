My Go-To Fall Scents at Bath and Body Works

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re like me, you’re a sucker for Bath and Body Works. Now that Fall is here, I’m delving into my Fall scents and finding new ones!

I’ve always been a fan of Bath and Body Works. So much so, that I can smell a fragrance and it will remind me of a specific time frame in my life. Maybe I’m too much of a fan! ;)

I like making sure I smell good, no matter where I am going. I also always carry a small perfume with me. It’s also so fun to layer scents to have more depth! I also love lighting a candle in my room, or spraying room spray to set a nice fall vibe in my space. I usually couple this with a nice movie night. Fall is the perfect time to get cozy, so why not really delve in!?

Let’s get into my favorite fall fragrances.

I am a huge fan of candles so I’ll start with that. I enjoy Vanilla Birch, Pistachio & Toasted Vanilla, Caramelized Lavender, Sugared Snickerdoodle for a short burn, Hot Cocoa & Cream for a rich chocolate scent, Pumpkin Bonfire, Caramel Pumpkin Swirl (when it isn’t sold out), Salted Butterscotch, and more!

I also like to use fall body care products such as lotions and body washes. Cozy Vanilla Bourbon is a great one. Some others include Pumpkin Pecan Waffles for when I want something strong and sweet, Vanilla Noir, Warm Vanilla Sugar (this is a great one for November, during fall but with the holiday season coming), Pumpkin Picking, and Wicked Vanilla Woods (something a little more spooky).

If you like to have a consistent scent in a room without lighting a candle or spraying something, wallflowers are a great way to do this! Cozy cashmere is so warm and light. I also like Crisp Morning Air or Fresh Fall Morning for something more subtle.

Don’t forget about hand soaps! I like Autumn S’mores, Leaves, Sweet Whiskey, and White Coconut Caramel.

And of course: perfume!! My favorites include Marshmallow Pumpkin Latte, White Pumpkin & Chai, and anything that I’ve mentioned before but in perfume form. :)

One scent that I ADORE in any form is Marshmallow Fireside. I love the sweetness and the smell of fire so this one is one I always come back to!

Now let’s talk about layering scents. Layering can be difficult, but when done right, it can be a fun creative outlet to experiment with fragrances. For fall, it’s hard to mix scents since fall scents tend to be strong and sweet. I recommend playing around with different scents and experimenting. But, try not to mix too many intense scents. With fall, it’s better to keep it simple!

Feel free to try any of these scents and more!! Happy Fall <3