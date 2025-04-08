The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the weather becomes warmer, everyone is looking to maximize their time in the sun, and summer activities are beginning to start back up. Whether it be a bike ride, a walk through a park, or grabbing a coffee outside, there is such a wide variety of different things we can do outside. Here are a few of my absolute favorites that I cannot wait to start doing again!

1. Hiking

Warmer weather means that local hiking trails will begin opening their doors to the public! I have always loved being in nature, and hiking is a great way to do that. You can get a good workout in while getting some fresh air. Most places will have a wide variety of difficulty levels, allowing you to choose which one you do. Whether you grab a few friends or choose to go alone, you are bound to have a great time and feel happier after you complete it.

2. Kayaking

As another nature and movement-based activity, kayaking is another great way to get a good workout while spending time outside. I have always loved spending time in the water, whether it be a beach, pool, or lake, and if I don’t want to get soaking wet, I will often kayak as it allows me to be on the water. I don’t need to spend time washing my hair afterward, and I can go kayaking for a little while in the morning before going about my usual day.

3. Reading a book on Main Quad

One of my favorite activities is reading, and there is no better place to read than outside with the sun shining down on you. If I find myself with some free time, I will grab my tote bag, which includes a book and some pens, a blanket, and walk over to Main Quad. As I lay in the sun and read, I can relax and distract myself from any academic or personal stressors. Between chapters, I take breaks and people-watch everyone spending time with their friends.

4. Coffee with friends

Although grabbing coffee with friends occurs throughout the year, during warmer weather, I always make an effort to sit outside when drinking our coffee. While catching up, my friends and I can simultaneously get fresh air and some much-needed Vitamin D after the long months of winter. Additionally, my parents grew up in Bulgaria, and I often go back to visit. It is extremely common to sit outside and have coffee with friends, so when doing so, it’s often a nice dose of nostalgia.

At the end of the day, these are just four of the many things you can do outside as the weather gets closer. If these aren’t your favorite ideas, look into your hobbies and see how you can alter them slightly so you can complete them outdoors. Now, go outside and get some fresh air!