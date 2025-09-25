My Favorite Tech-Free Self-Care Activities

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the school year starting up, our noses are going to be constantly buried in technology, whether that be our iPads and laptops for school work, or our phones to make plans with friends or doom scroll. It can be extremely difficult to make the time to look away from our screens; however, it is crucial to one’s mental well-being and happiness that they dedicate time to tech-free hobbies. Here are a few of my favorite ways to be offline!

1. Reading

Since I am an English major, I am slightly biased towards this activity; however, reading is one of the most accessible ways to disconnect. Whether you want to purchase a new book, a used book, or rent one from your local library, you can always get your hands on a good read. Additionally, there is such a variety of genres and writing styles, making this an extremely versatile hobby to have.

2. Taking a walk

In today’s day and age, spending time with your thoughts and nothing else can seem like a daunting task. By incorporating walks without any music or technology once every two to three days, it has become much easier for me to reflect on situations and calm my nerves when faced with a nerve-wracking environment. Especially with winter coming sooner than we all think, it is always great to get some fresh air while walking around a beautiful campus!

3. Baking/Cooking

I began baking and cooking Bulgarian dishes at age five with my grandma, and since then, it has been one of my favorite activities. I love to keep my recipes in a journal and use them to connect with others or myself. There is nothing quite like bonding while making a delicious treat! This is also really helpful in stressful situations because by having a tangible task to complete, I am able to get my mind off of whatever issues are occurring.

4. Building Legos

Similar to the previous activity, this is a great way to occupy your hands as well as your mind. The satisfaction I get after completing a set is always rewarding, and I love keeping the products as decorations throughout my room. Typically, I make them with friends, and as a child, my brother and I built them often, so this does remind me of all of the fun times I have spent with the people I care most about.

All in all, our phones, iPads and computers, although useful, are not meant to be the sole source of entertainment. By disconnecting from technology during these activities, I am able to temporarily disconnect myself from all of my obligations. There will always be a notification from a friend wanting to catch up or an app trying to steal your attention, but the beauty of these notifications is that they will still be there when you get back. So go and enjoy spending time in your own presence, away from the hustle and bustle of today’s world.