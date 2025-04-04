My Favorite Sandals This Summer: Comfortable, Casual, Yet Stylish

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Despite the rainy days ahead, the summer season is quickly approaching! Within two short months, we will celebrate the end of the school year and the beginning of a fun-filled summer. Aside from days at the pool and time spent with friends and family, summer is the perfect opportunity to show off your style. When temperatures rise each year, I love going out to the mall and finding new outfits to wear. But every outfit needs a versatile pair of shoes. Summer sandals are a staple in my wardrobe, as they are both comfortable and stylish. Here are some of my favorites!

Jackie Ryan / Her Campus

Steve madden mona bone leather sandals

Steve Madden is one of my favorite shoe brands, as their quality speaks volumes. While their sandals are comfortable, they prove to be durable and easy to clean. I have had my eye on the Mona Bone Leather Sandals since the beginning of this year, as the gold buckle accent adds the perfect flair to a basic pair of sandals. Mainly, I found an obsession in these shoes because I have been on the search for a neutral pair of sandals for over a year now. The bone color is the ideal summer color, sitting in between a cream and a pearl white. At $89.95, these sandals are somewhat of an investment, but money well spent!

Birkenstock Arizona Sandal

My Birkenstocks have been with me since the eighth grade. Is this shocking? I’d say so! Despite being over five years old, this pair of sandals is still holding up. While this style does take some time to break in, they begin to form to the arch of your foot after only a few wears. Before you know it, you will almost forget that you’re wearing shoes. I also love how you can dress the Arizona Birkenstock sandals up or down. They look good with a sundress or even shorts and a t-shirt! These sandals ring up as $114.99, but let my positive experience encourage your future purchase. Your feet with thank you!

Crocs miami toe loop sandal

I decided to purchase these Crocs on a whim last summer and I haven’t stopped bragging about them since. The Miami Toe Loop Sandal is a casual and flexible style sandal that is perfect for long walks on the beach, every day wear or even dressing up. I could walk miles in these shoes and not a single blister would form. They are magic! In my opinion, these are the ideal sandals for any beach trip. I brought these shoes on a week long vacation to Florida and I reached for them every time I left the house. The best part? No one knows they’re Crocs and they are only $39! If you are contemplating buying a pair of sandals on this list, I suggest that you buy these.