My Favorite Rom-Coms To Watch This Valentine’s

How to lose a guy in 10 days

This is hands down my go to comfort movie. Something about this classic 2000s rom-com always does it for me, whether I’m in a bad mood or just want to watch a good rom-com I am always going to turn to my tried and true first. Every time I watch this movie, I fall in love with the characters just a little bit more. It takes a spin on your traditional love story tropes as Andi Anderson works to lose a guy in 10 days unbeknownst, he has a bet of his very own. Highly recommend, this is a must-see rom com anytime of the year.

13 Going on 30

Another rom-com classic. I love the nostalgia this movie brings with it and reminds us to enjoy life and not take anything for granted. It shows the importance of timing and telling people that you love them. You can never go wrong with this rom-com and all of its feel-good energy. Jenna Rink reminds us to never let go of our inner child and to enjoy all that life has to offer us. Through her transition from a 13-year-old girl to being a 30 year-old woman and seeing just how much changes as you grow up and get older, she realizes her actions and the importance of keeping certain people around as she falls for her best friend Matty.

MGM

10 things I hate about you

This is another one of my top favorite rom coms. It’s your classic enemies to lover’s trope that you just can’t help yourself from rooting for the main characters to get together in the end. Don’t even get me started on the banter, OMG! Kat takes on your typical anti-relationship too good for love bad girl whose walls come crashing down whenever Patrick enters the story as he attempts to the claim the girl no one else can.

To all the boys i’ve loved before

Of course, you can’t talk about rom coms and not mention everyone’s favorite high school romance. As clique as it may seem this one will forever be a rom com classic as you watch Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky and they embark on a journey of fake dating. This one gives all your classic high school romance and I love watching this to reminisce on high school and feel nostalgia for my younger self. P.S. if you love this one you should check out the XO Kitty series on Netflix and watch Kitty’s love experience unfold.

anyone but you

My true love for rom coms lies in the late 1900s and into the early 2000s when we saw so many classics like Notting Hill, My Best Friend’s Wedding, etc. Some might argue that the luster of rom coms has died down in the 20th century until this movie made its appearance on the big screen. There’s just something about the banter between two characters as they bounce between enemies to lovers and the fake dating troupes. It’s the best of all worlds put into one movie, and you can never go wrong with adding this to your list this Valentine’s.