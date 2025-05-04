My Favorite Makeup Products Right Now

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A guide to some of my favorite makeup products I’ve been using in my daily routine as a dry skin girly!

primer: Elf Power grip Primer

If you need your makeup to last, this is the product. As someone on a college color guard, this helps to keep my makeup on my face all day through all conditions. Made with hyaluronic acid, this primer is great for my dry skin and doesn’t irritate it at all. This product went super viral for a reason. It’s like glue for your skin!

Foundation: Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation

I’m not going to lie, I was skeptical of this foundation at first. Charlotte Tilbury is a brand that has gone mega viral for a reason; their pretty packaging and the quality of their products make them a TikTok favorite. This foundation was the first product of theirs that I tried, and it became an instant favorite. Another game day tested product, this foundation lasts all day, is light on my skin, and is also very hydrating.

Anna Thetard / Her Campus

Concealer: Versed Skin Solution Serum Concealer

This is a very recent addition to my favorites list! I have been looking for a concealer that doesn’t dry out my skin for years and cycled through both high-end and drug store products, but nothing would ever work for me. I decided to give this one a chance because of its skincare properties and to try a new brand. When I got around to trying it, obsessed was an understatement! It felt like I was putting a moisturizer on my skin, not makeup. I also have found it to be super long-lasting and doesn’t separate on my face.

Bronzer: Pixi On The Glow Bronzing Stick

They aren’t lying when they say on the go, it’s so convenient! The packaging, although a bit unusual at first, helps to make this product one of my favorites! It doesn’t take up much space when traveling, and it gives you the perfect amount of product in one swipe. The actual formula itself is super blendable and user-friendly. It leaves you looking like a bronzed goddess!

Blush: Rare beauty Soft Pinch liquid blush

A cult classic! The pigment on this product is what made it go viral in the first place, but it really is great for everyday wear. I use the dewy formula, and with just a single drop of product, I get as much blush as I need! Even though this blush seems expensive for the average college girly at first, the product lasts so long because you only have to use a little of it to get an everyday look. This product is so worth it!

Mascara: L’Oreal Telescopic Waterproof Mascara

Through rain, snow, sweat and game days, this mascara can potentially last through a meteor strike. The L’Oréal telescopic formula is phenomenal; it lengthens and adds drama to any set of lashes. The waterproof formula can stay on my lashes through potentially anything– and yes, I said a meteor strike!

Lips: Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

For the longest time, I was convinced that Aquaphor and Vaseline were the only products that could moisturize my lips. This product changed my mind! With a buildable tint and a great moisturizing formula, this product has become my go to lip gloss.